Gone in a Flash: Google to kill off Flash support in Chrome

Steve Jobs may have famously cried for the death of Flash back in 2010, but Adobe's video technology has managed to survive despite the growing prevalence of HTML5.

That is slowly beginning to change, however. Google has just announced that it is beginning to phase out Flash support in its Chrome browser as default.

From the 4th quarter of 2016, Chrome will stop advertising support for the Flash player, despite the fact the tech will still be loaded in the browser.

For sites where HTML5 video is offered alongside Flash, Chrome will load the newer technology by default.

But for sites where Flash is the only option, users will be prompted to whitelist the site to be able to stream using Adobe's player.

There will also be a whitelist for the 10 most popular sites that still rely on Flash player, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Amazon. The list will be regularly reviewed, and is set to expire after 12 months.

The news is no real surprise. Adobe itself has been moving away from Flash, while Microsoft's Edge browser has begun freezing Flash within its browser.

This timeframe also lines up with the reports earlier this year that Flash would be dead within two years.