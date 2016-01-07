Sony's first 4K Blu-rays will come with Dolby's 3D surround sound

Though we're still getting nothing firmer on a release timeframe than 'early 2016', Sony has announced that its first slew of Ultra HD Blu-ray discs will also come sporting a full Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Dolby's licensing machine has been in full swing this week at CES. It has announced a partnership with LG to bring its Dolby Vision HDR tech to the Korean manufacturer's new range of OLED TVs, and we've also seen new soundbars from Gibson Innovations and Samsung sporting Dolby Atmos support too.

The first of Sony Pictures' Ultra HD Blu-rays with Atmos soundtracks include The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Salt, Hancock, Chappie, Pineapple Express and – most excitingly of all – The Smurfs 2. Smurf yes!

3D surround sound

Atmos is the 3D audio technology which creates genuine moving sound to accompany the on-screen images.

In the movie theatre it creates an incredibly immersive experience, and in the home cinema Dolby is looking to do the same, whether it comes via full surround sound Atmos speaker setups, or with compatible soundbars like the ones from Samsung, Philips and Yamaha.

Given that Ultra HD Blu-rays are going to have their best chance of success going for the AV enthusiast/home cinema audience, it's important for the latest physical disc format to come with the best audio experience possible.

Warner Bros also announced this week that a selection of its Ultra HD Blu-ray discs will come with Dolby Atmos soundtracks, so the 3D audio side of things is definitely gaining traction right now.

And, to be honest, we'd rather have Mad Max with Atmos audio than have Gargamel's latest designs on Smurfette going on all around us.