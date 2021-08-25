Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console is a space-themed monolith – how to get it

The Gamescom 2021 showcase finally revealed the Halo Infinite release date, but that’s not all – there will be a limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console and controller coming out, too, and preorders are going live shortly.

The console itself dresses up the Xbox Series X with a Halo-themed skin – sorry, there’s not a speck of Master Chief green in sight, but series fans will appreciate the geometric gray and black with burnished gold detail as feeling a bit more USMC, making the ‘black fridge’ console look a bit more like the Pillar of Autumn. The top of the console has a cool starfield effect, so perhaps it’s more like peering out of a cockpit? Interesting choices here.

Here’s the tweeted announcement from Xbox Senior Marketing Manager Josh Munsee:

Surprise!! Announcing the first ever Limited Edition #XboxSeriesX Pre-orders will go live today, supply will BE LIMITED!#HaloInfinite #Xbox #XboxGC #OpeningNightLive #gamescom2021 pic.twitter.com/Fss0dTkDQpAugust 25, 2021 See more

The limited-edition Xbox Series X’s controller gets its own skin, too, with the same light gray and black-rimmed with gold look. It’s unclear if fans will be able to buy this separately, so your best shot might be ordering the console outright.

Details are coming in quickly – Munsee tweeted in a follow-up that “pre-order pages will be going up as quickly as retail partners can get them live.” It’s unclear how much stock they’ll have available, but given Munsee’s first tweet mentioning the supply “will BE LIMITED,” hopefully fans will be able to snag one.