Pictures have surfaced of ATI - sorry, AMD 's - next generation graphics chip, codenamed R600.

The new silicon will be the first graphics offering the enlarged company has produced. It'll also be the first ATI-derived DirectX 10 chip.

Cards featuring the R600 are expected to debut late in January.

The most noticable difference is that the graphics processing unit (GPU) has been rotated by 45 degrees. A definitive reason for this is unclear at this stage.