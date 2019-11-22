Gold is the most hated Black Friday iPad color

Spare a thought for the color Gold. Once seen as the bastion of opulence, indulgence and social status, the now-humble hue has seemingly been unceremoniously kicked to the kerb this Black Friday.

Case in point: the fantastic iPad Pro 10.5 deal from Amazon UK which sees the price of the 2017 version of the slate slashed by up to £172.

Unsurprisingly, this Black Friday iPad deal is proving very popular in Britain, and as the slates are part of Amazon's Lightning Deals we're able to see exactly when each storage and color variant sells out.

The cheapest iPad Pro 10.5 deal (below) saw the Space Grey variant sell out after just a few hours, and around 60 minutes later the Silver version had also gone. The Rose Gold soon followed, but at the time of writing Amazon still had around 50% of its Gold iPad Pro 10.5 stock left.

Poor Gold iPads. So alone in that warehouse.

iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: £571.44 £398.99 at Amazon

For what was once a £619 device, this is a great price – you're getting the epitome of 'premium tablet' with a handy small size, Apple's classic iPad design and one of the best slates you can buy right now. Still available in Gold (Space Grey, Rose Gold and Silver sold out)

View Deal

More gloom for Gold

The good news is that this means you may still be able to nab the iPad Pro 10.5 at this incredible price (but it will sell out), however, Gold's woes don't stop there.

Amazon UK is also heavily discounting the 256GB and the 512GB variants of the iPad Pro 10.5 and yes, you've guessed it, Gold is comfortably the slowest seller for both.

So please, one of you, give a Gold iPad a home this Christmas. If you're still not won over by the Gold iPad Pro 10.5, aka this Black Friday's plucky underdog, then maybe this song will get you in the right frame of mind.

Not in the UK? Fear not, as we're constantly searching the web for the best iPad Pro 10.5 prices, and you can see them below.