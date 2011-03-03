Sony outlines new NGP media format plans

Sony detailed the media format that NGP will use at a panel for the next-gen handheld at GDC 2011 this week.

Currently known as the NVG card, the Sony-branded flash memory device will be sold to gamers in 2Gb and 4Gb formats, with Sony reps confirming that the cards will reserve five-to-ten percent of space for saved game data, patches and more in its internal memory.

Broad range of input options

The latest handheld version of the next Uncharted game wowed GDC attendees with Sony's David Coombes, platform research manager at SCEA describing what's possible when developing games for NGP.

Coombes talks about NGP's "broad range of input and connectivity options," and how they create new opportunities for games designers.

Coomes also compared the differences between the single core PSP and the four symmetrical cores in the forthcoming Sony NGP – noting how the NGP's memory is much closer in size to PS3.

In terms of hardware specs the NGP packs in a 4-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore, a 5-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, Six-axis motion sensing, Three-axis electronic compass and the familiar PlayStation D-pad, buttons and dual Analog sticks. As well as a front and rear camera.

Although Coombes also confirmed thatthe Sony NGP, won't be as powerful as the PS3 when it is launched later in 2011.

Via VG247