Rumour: Final Fantasy XIII set to go 3D

The producer of Final Fantasy XIII has said that he is interested in developing a stereoscopic 3D version of his game, while the producers of Microsoft's mighty Halo franchise have said they definitely WON'T be making a 3D version of their game.

Square Enix's Yoshinori Kitase told the official PlayStation community, that he was "interested" in the option of a 3D FFXIII.

3D game trailer on show

"We don't know how possible it is to build the game in 3D but we are interested in it," he said.

"In fact, we have already created a 3D Final Fantasy XIII trailer, which is currently showing in Japanese cinemas alongside the film Avatar.

"Currently, that's only available in Japan, but there might be an opportunity for a wider release in the future."

FFXIII will no doubt be one of the major titles on show at Microsoft's X10 event taking place in San Francisco this week. The game releases on March 9 on both PS3 and Xbox 360.

No 3D Halo

Meanwhile, Bungie has said that it definitely will NOT make a 3D version of Halo with Bungie community boss Brian Jarrad telling CVG that the concept of a 3D Halo title - whether an original title or a remake - was not something that interested him.

"Not from us," said the Halo man. "I don't think that would be something our team would find interesting - to go back and sort of [revisit Halo]. There's a lot of feeling that Reach is sort of a final conclusion to our Halo saga and I think people will be excited to move forward and try our next big thing afer that."

