Razer's CEO fills us in on new colors for Kraken, Junglecat and more

The E3 press conferences are finally behind us which means we've been scoping the show floor for the latest and greatest in tech and gaming.

We visited Razer's E3 booth to check out the new products and snagged a quick chat with Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan.

So far, the popular company has revealed a brilliant set of new Kraken headphones with color accents appropriately called Neon. Razer also debuted a brand new PC case, the NZXT H440. Finally, the Junglecat is Razer's answer to mobile phone gamepads. This kitten is purring onto the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S starting in July.

Check out our video below for more on the Kraken Neon headphones, the freshly announced NZXT H440 PC case and the Junglecat.