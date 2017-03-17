Buying a Nintendo Switch is about to get a whole lot easier

The Nintendo Switch has been tough to get hold of recently and there's a very good reason for that: stock has been low - but this is all set to change.

According to the WSJ, Nintendo is doubling the amount of Switches it was going to produce between April of this year and March 2018.

It had planned to make 8 million consoles in this time, but it will now make 16 million.

Putting that into a little bit of context: the Wii U in its entire lifespan has sold around 13.56 million units. Manufacturing more than this number in the coming year doesn't mean that Nintendo will sell all of those units, but it does show that the gaming giant has a lot of confidence in the console.

It will still have some way to go to beat the Wii, though, which smashed through the 100 million barrier during its time on sale. And latest reports suggest that a slowdown is already happening.

BGR is reporting that Switch sales in Japan have slowed significantly in their second week - the lack of stock around, though, may have something to do with the downturn.

The big Switch on

The Nintendo Switch landed with mostly positive reviews but there has been some criticism of its build quality, with some reports of scratching when docking and undocking the handheld part of the console.

It also launched with a lean line-up of games. While Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been unanimously praised, many will be waiting for there to be more games before buying the Switch.

Within the next year we are set to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and a new Fifa title - all of which have massive fan bases. Nintendo will be hoping this will mean its gamble to double its manufacturing of the console will pay off.