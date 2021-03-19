Box and Microsoft 365 team up to make cloud collaboration even more secure

Cloud storage provider Box has announced a string of improvements to its integrations with several Microsoft products including Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Graph.

Box already collaborates with Microsoft as well as several other vendors, including Google, to extend the best possible collaborative features to both its individual and enterprise customers. This new announcement builds on top of the existing relationship and widens the integration of the Box platform with Microsoft’s offerings.

“Today’s new and deepened integrations will make the Box experience in Microsoft 365 even more frictionless, enabling joint customers to easily access, create, manage, and secure their content wherever they are, in real-time,” said Box Chief Product Officer Varun Parmar.

Extended integrations

As part of the improved integration between the two platforms, notifications from Box will now appear directly within Teams, which allows users to stay on top of any changes without switching out of the Microsoft app.

Parmar added that this integration will be further enhanced later in the year to give users the ability to create, share, open and edit files in their Box account directly from within Teams.

The Box for Microsoft Office Online product, which helps users work with Box files from within Microsoft Office Online, now supports Excel and PowerPoint files of up to 50MB and 1GB respectively.

Microsoft Office Online also gets new features to enable its government customers to meet compliance requirements in the cloud.

“Box for Microsoft Office Online will allow customers with FedRAMP Moderate or DOD IL4 requirements to be routed to the corresponding Microsoft Office 365 U.S. Government Community (GCC) environment,“ shares Parmar.

Parmar also notes that a couple of other integrations, such as with Microsoft Information Protection to display classification labels and enforce security controls in Box Shield, as well as with Microsoft Graph, will be introduced in the summer.