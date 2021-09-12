Best superhero movies: 30 great superhero films to watch right now

Looking for the best superhero movies to watch right now? Superhero films have never been more popular, so we've selected a list of the best to create some fun debate.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been the primary factor behind the superhero movie genre’s growth. But film adaptations of iconic superhumans existed well before Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, so our list reflects that with plenty of older choices.

With so many movies to choose from, and fans having their own favorites, selecting the best can be somewhat contentious. Still, we think that you’ll enjoy reading our picks. For the most part, anyway.

Below, we’ve ranked the 30 best superhero movies, including MCU entries, Batman adaptations and more. We’ll update this list as new films arrive, too, so there’ll always be something new to check out.

30. Joker

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Our first entry is controversial for a few reasons. For one, it’s not technically a superhero movie. You could also argue that it deserves to be higher, based on its awards circuit success – or, due to its controversial elements, not be featured here at all.

But Joker goes where most superhero films fear to, focusing on societal issues like the wealth gap. It's an engrossing character study, and Joaquin Phoenix puts in a career-defining performance as protagonist Arthur Fleck. It’s more than your typical comic book flick and, while it arguably doesn't have as much going on below the surface as it professes to, Joker will occupy your mind for days.

29. Shazam!

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

It might not be as highly regarded as other DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films, but the Zachary Levi-starring Shazam! deserves more credit than it gets.

The movie, which sees teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transform into an adult superhero (Levi) whenever he says “Shazam!”, is full of the humor and heart that some previous DCEU flicks lacked. Tonally, it’s pretty dark at times, but Shazam never loses sight of what it is: an entertaining flick that champions family, friendship and gleeful wish fulfilment.

28. Unbreakable

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

One of our list’s sole non-Marvel or DC entries, but a worthy addition nonetheless. M. Night Shyamalan’s first film post-The Sixth Sense, the director’s breakout hit, follows his penchant for suspenseful thrillers with a shocking (but now routine) twist.

While Unbreakable’s ending feels a little hollow, it’s still an intriguing, tense watch, with Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson giving excellent performances as a real-life superhero and a man fascinated by them. In an era before filmmakers brought superhero genre tropes to similar real world scenarios, such as 2012’s Chronicle, Unbreakable was ahead of its time.

27. Birds of Prey

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first solo outing for Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is a far cry from her live-action debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad. It’s colorful, funny, violent and, perhaps belatedly for Warner Bros, showed how enjoyable DCEU flicks can be.

Birds of Prey proved there’s an audience for all-female superhero (or antihero) groups on the big screen. Quinn teaming up with other female vigilantes, to protect young pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), was a long time coming. Here’s hoping it, alongside upcoming MCU movie The Marvels, leads to more female-centric team ups.

26. Thor: Ragnarok

(Image credit: Marvel)

Thor’s third solo movie was a marked departure from his previous standalone adventures, but it breathed new life into a character in desperate need of reinvention.

It’s easy to see why director Taika Waititi’s fresh approach gave the God of Thunder his highest-grossing film yet. Like Birds of Prey, colorful backdrops and funny moments blend well with the movie’s more serious story threads, which helps to inject some originality into the Thor trilogy. It also set up Infinity War’s universe-shattering events in its mid-credits scene, so Ragnarok’s wider MCU importance can’t be overlooked.

25. Watchmen

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Yes, a Zack Snyder film makes it in, but not the one you expected. Four years before he directed Man of Steel, Snyder cut his teeth on another massive DC comic book property in Watchmen.

Based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ legendary graphic novel, Watchmen is as faithful an adaptation as we’re ever likely to see. It retained the R-rated content that the source material was famous for, and felt so visceral that it really seemed like the comics had been brought to life – even if some of Snyder's choices felt a tad lacking.

The film’s altered ending was disappointing, given how accurate the rest of it was, and Snyder has since said he’d change it if he could. Still, Watchmen is a great example of an adaptation with impressive ambition, even if it didn’t please everyone.

24. Wonder Woman

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Wonder Woman was the DCEU’s strongest movie until The Suicide Squad’s arrival. Set during the Great War, it stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, who helps the Allied Forces turn the tide of the conflict – and thwart Ares, the god of war, in the process.

Comparable to Captain America: The First Avenger due to its period setting, Wonder Woman does a better job of portraying the gravity and consequences of war. It feels grittier and more hard-hitting than Marvel’s film, but Patty Jenkins’ flick isn’t all gloomy. There’s a lot of humor here, and Gadot’s chemistry with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is a particular highlight. If you can look past its lackluster, CGI-heavy finale, Wonder Woman makes for entertaining viewing.

23. The Suicide Squad

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad is Warner Bros’ Guardians of the Galaxy in all-but-name but, as the latter’s success has proved, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

With an all-star cast including Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman, The Suicide Squad is a lighter, more heartfelt and violent take on Task Force X than David Ayer’s 2016 movie. It leans into the group’s anarchic side with devilish glee and, like Birds of Prey, putting villains front and center is a welcome twist on the superhero genre’s formula.

22. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Not to be outdone by its DCEU counterpart, Gunn’s first MCU movie is the blueprint that The Suicide Squad owes its success to. Led by Chris Pratt’s charismatic Star-Lord, this ragtag group of loners become galactic saviors as they look to halt Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) from committing planetary genocide.

Like The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy is packed with jokes, emotional story beats and solid action sequences. Its charming cast are all on song here, too, catapulting this previously niche band of superheroes into the limelight and making them an important component of the Marvel movie machine.

21. Spider-Man (2002)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Despite being 20 years old – a point forced home by its dated VFX – Spider-Man is still a top tier superhero film.

There’s a reason why Sam Raimi’s first two Spider-Man movies are beloved. The filmmaker combines superhero fiction with smatterings of real terror and dark themes that tap into his horror roots, making it feel different to comic book films that had come before.

Add in stellar performances from Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe and J.K. Simmons, and Spider-Man is a classic tale about learning to be responsible with the powers you’re given. It also has a banging early 2000s licensed soundtrack, too, which always helps.

20. Batman (1989)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tim Burton’s first Batman movie remains a classic 30 years on. Burton and production designer Anton Furst's dark, moody and detailed depiction of Gotham is a perfect fit for Batman’s murky world. It’s a more comic book-esque movie, which differentiates it from other Batman efforts like the slapstick, brightly colored 1960s Adam West era.

Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton excel as the Joker and Batman, with Keaton giving delightful oddball energy to his Bruce Wayne out of costume, but it isn’t without its issues. Offering style over substance, audiences hoping for a terrific story will be disappointed. Prince’s original songs, too, feel unsuitable for a movie with Burton’s signature aesthetic touches. Still, it’s a solid movie that laid the groundwork for its superior and weirder sequel, Batman Returns.

19: X-Men: First Class

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Fox’s second X-Men movie series was ultimately marred by some dreadful entries but, early on, it had two of the best movies in the franchise. The first of those was First Class, the Cold War-era film that put the series back on the right path after the dreadful X-Men: The Last Stand.

With a suspense-ridden plot, powerful acting performances and a stylish retelling of the X-Men origins story, First Class was a welcome return to form for the X-Men film series. It laid the foundations for an even better movie to come, too, before things went downhill soon after.

18. The Incredibles

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Animated superhero films are sometimes as good, if not better, than their live-action brethren. And few are as wonderful as Pixar’s The Incredibles.

The CGI flick captures the weight of expectation of being a superpowered being. For Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone, it’s struggling to let go of their crime fighting days. Meanwhile, the children (Violet and ‘Dash’) have to hide their abilities from the world. Thematically, it’s a surprisingly dense film – the movie’s villain, Syndrome, is also afflicted by insecurities.

The Incredibles, though, is far from serious. It’s packaged with numerous laugh out loud moments, top-tier animation, and a family-friendly tale that’ll equally entertain adults and kids.

17. Deadpool

(Image credit: Fox)

Deadpool may never have been made if its test footage hadn’t leaked online in 2014, but we’re glad it did. The Ryan Reynolds-starring film changed the game when it came to R-rated superhero movies, with Joker and Logan owing their development to this pioneering flick.

An inventive origin story that mocks superhero movies that came before, Deadpool is a superbly self-aware flick that does justice to the Marvel fan favorite. Sure, some of its humor comes across as childish and its ending is fairly standard for a superhero movie. But Deadpool demonstrated that there’s room for mature, radical takes on superheroes, and we’re keen to see more.

16: X2: X-Men United

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Coming three years after their live-action debut, X-Men 2 was bigger and bolder than its predecessor. Building on the plot threads that were laid in 2000’s X-Men, X-Men 2 introduced more fan favorite mutants, upped the stakes (and action sequences) and its cliffhanger ending teased the arrival of the Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey’s villainous persona.

X-Men 2 has been surpassed by other X-Men movies since. For its time, however, it was the benchmark for similar movies moving forward (until Spider-Man 2, at least) and a rare example of a comic book film that bettered its older sibling.

15. Iron Man

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Iron Man kickstarted the MCU in 2008 and Marvel Studios hasn’t looked back since. Robert Downey Jr’s electric and charismatic portrayal of Tony Stark has received plenty of plaudits, but the film as a whole is a surprising spectacle. It possesses a strong supporting cast, quality CGI that still holds up and feels grounded for a movie centered on a billionaire arms dealer-turned-superhero.

Above all, though, Iron Man was just fun. There’s a zestfulness to it that runs through subsequent MCU movies and, while it isn’t perfect (its final battle isn’t great), it produced the blueprint on which all Marvel films are now built.

14. Superman: The Movie

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The oldest movie on our list, but Christopher Reeve’s first appearance as the Man of Steel remains our favorite Superman movie to date.

Yes, it looks dated compared to modern superhero movies and some of its dialog is corny. But, at the time, Superman was a crowd pleaser that blended comedy and drama in a way that other movies seldom could. It’s old fashioned in its approach but that’s what makes it great. Superman is an old fashioned creation – he was created in the 1940s – and Superman: The Movie reflects that. It was, and still is, a nostalgic tribute to one of DC Comics’ most iconic heroes.

13. X-Men: Days of Future Part

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It arrived two years after The Avengers, but this time-spanning team-up between different X-Men groups is a dazzling entry in Fox’s now defunct universe. Days of Future Past combined the best elements of the series – namely, its two first-rate casts – and provided each character with a moment in the sun.

For a flick that contains 19 superheroes spread across different time periods, that’s no small feat. Add in a satisfying story that’s revisionist in bringing dead characters back to life (we’re still not over Xavier’s death in The Last Stand), Days of Future Past is a terrific fan service-style superhero film.

12. Captain America: Civil War

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With tensions bubbling under the surface since The Avengers, the Russo brothers used their second Marvel movie to tear the superhero group apart in devastating fashion.

A mini-Avengers movie, Civil War is the cinematic showdown that we didn’t know we needed. Like Days of Future Past, it juggles the MCU’s superhero lineup with aplomb. It even has time to introduce Black Panther and Spider-Man, making them feel part of this world ahead of their own first solo outings.

With thought-provoking themes surrounding family and friendship, and a number of top quality set pieces, Civil War maintained the MCU’s push to become the world’s biggest film series.

11. Batman Returns

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

With the first film’s experience under his belt, Burton’s second Batman outing was an equally dark but more entertaining spectacle. Keaton captures what makes Batman such a complex character but, again, it’s the movie’s supporting cast that outshines him.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito and Christopher Walken’s performances as Catwoman, The Penguin and Max Shreck remain iconic to this day, providing a mix of playful seduction, horror-like threat and whimsicality to proceedings. It’s a pity, then, that we didn’t see some of these characters in a sequel, instead receiving a lesser movie (sans Keaton) in 1995’s Batman Forever.

10. Logan

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Hugh Jackman saved his finest Wolverine performance for his swansong in this R-rated spin-off. A gritty, violent and poignant flick, Logan is viewed by many as the true ending to Fox’s X-Men series. Thematically, it’s a heavy movie, but it needs to be: Logan is a more intimate tale than previous X-Men movies and, consequently, takes the time to really dig into the character’s motives and moral compass.

Ably supported by the ever-superb Sir Patrick Stewart and newcomer Dafne Keen, Jackman and company deliver the best X-Men film ever in heartbreaking and at-times ultra-violent fashion.

9. The Avengers

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

A groundbreaking moment for the genre, The Avengers showed that superhero movies can deliver a spectacle to rival any film. Witty and action-packed, Joss Whedon's team-up flick is a pulsating ride that knows when to ease off the gas or go full throttle. Each hero gets opportunities to showcase their talents and, in bringing the mischievous Loki back into the fold, solidified the trickster god as the MCU’s first truly great villain.

The Avengers really is a Marvel fan’s dream, but its ability to appeal to a mass audience is also what’s helped to make the MCU such a cinematic juggernaut. It changed the game and proved that superhero team-ups can work on the silver screen.

8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The MCU didn’t require a refresh in 2014, but Cap’s second solo movie gave it one anyway. An espionage thriller wrapped in superhero clothing, The Winter Soldier was the first Marvel movie to truly dabble in another genre.

And, somewhat surprisingly, it worked. The Winter Soldier allowed the MCU to take a step back from its previously CGI-heavy visuals to focus on greater character development, political intrigue and frenetic close-quarters combat. Few Marvel films have come close to replicating The Winter Soldier’s realism, even in a world of superheroes, which makes it a standout MCU entry.

7. Batman Begins

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Speaking of realistic superhero films, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is the closest thing we’ll get to Batman in real life.

Batman Begins is a smart, compelling and brooding neo-noir adaptation that definitively captures the character’s essence, psychology and motivations in minute detail. It’s these elements that sets Nolan’s trilogy apart from other Batman productions, despite it being another retelling of the character’s origin story.

It wouldn’t be long until it was usurped by its successor, and it isn’t a faultless film (Bruce Wayne and Rachel Dawes’ interactions lack chemistry). But Batman Begins is a brilliant movie that offered a different cinematic take on the icon to what we’d seen before.

6. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Widely considered the best Spider-Man film until very recently, Spider-Man 2 has everything you’d want from a superhero flick.

Boasting one of the genre’s most tragic and complex villains in Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Spider-Man 2 is an emotionally gripping story about father figures and letting go of the past. Hugely satisfying set pieces (that train fight sequence is truly exceptional), too, make for a great spectacle. Few movies, superhero-based or otherwise, can match its blend of action, comedy, horror and drama. It’s just a shame that Spider-Man 3 couldn’t elevate Sam Raimi’s trilogy even further.

5. Black Panther

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

A cultural phenomenon, Black Panther’s impact extended far beyond that of superhero movies. It transcended the genre as much as it embraced traditional superhero fare, offering representation to Black viewers who, Blade aside, didn’t have a live-action superhero to call their own.

Iconic performances from the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, and Michael B. Jordan’s Eric Killmonger, will live long in the memory. But Black Panther is more than its protagonist and villain’s Shakespearean tale: it’s an emboldening and electrifying triumph for Black filmmakers, actors, crew members and viewers worldwide. And that should always be celebrated.

4. Avengers: Endgame

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Delivering a highly satisfying conclusion to the MCU’s Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame is as absorbing, moving and joyful as fans hoped it would be. Its three-hour runtime flies by whether you’re watching for the first or 50th time – proof it’s a well-paced movie that slaloms intricately through its numerous story threads, action sequences and more intimate moments.

Endgame is a victory lap for the MCU’s most beloved heroes and, with plenty of fan service that both diehard and more casual fans will revel in, it’s a fitting end to the MCU’s first decade.

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had no right to be as wonderful as it is. And yet here it is, beating the likes of Endgame to enter our top three.

Its eye-popping comic book-inspired art style is a huge reason why, but it isn't the only one. Into the Spider-Verse is hilarious, inventive, heartfelt, and full of exhilarating action sequences. It even tackled the idea of the multiverse long before Marvel Studios did, which is no small feat for a movie that exists away from the MCU. There’s only two Spider-Man films that could potentially overtake it in our list – and that’s an Into the Spider-Verse sequel, or No Way Home.

2. The Dark Knight

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

One of the best superhero movies ever made, The Dark Knight is a rich, thrilling crime drama that grabs your attention and refuses to let go as it builds towards its nightmarish and tragic conclusion.

The late Heath Ledger’s Joker is the firecracker that ignites The Dark Knight, elevating it from a very good superhero flick to an all-time explosive blockbuster within its 152-minute runtime.

To only mention Ledger’s performance, though, is a disservice to the rest of the cast, crew and Nolan’s meticulous crafting of a tense, massive-scale superhero movie. It’s deeper and more evocative than its predecessor, and set a new standard for how any film, not just those from the superhero genre, should be designed, developed, shot and produced.

1. Avengers: Infinity War

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The cream of the crop. Avengers: Infinity War is a sweeping superhero masterpiece that juggles the MCU’s dizzying assemblage of heroes as they attempt to thwart Thanos’ genocidal plan in a race against time.

The result is a hugely thrilling but ultimately harrowing film where, in a rare occurrence, the villain is victorious. It’s a shocking play by the Russo brothers, directing their fourth Marvel movie, and it provided the MCU with its most traumatic and memorable finale ever.

With its emotionally complex antagonist, intimate and extravagant battles, pulsating score and jaw-dropping sequel set-up, Infinity War is a wildly ambitious superhero film. A grandiose movie that hits the right notes despite its innumerable moving parts.