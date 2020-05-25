Best PlayStation Now games: the top PS Now games to stream or download today

Looking for the best PS Now games? Then you’ve landed on the right page. Streaming subscriptions are now found in their abundances. Netflix helped pioneer the idea and sell it to households globally, making the term instantly recognizable in the mainstream populace.

In the games space though, we are still in a period of transition as developers and platform holders work out all the kinks of what works and what does not. Sony, for instance, has been tinkering with the idea since the beginning of 2014 via its own cloud game subscription service, PlayStation Now.

While not having the immediate effect that many had hoped for, the concept of gaming on-demand or the "Netflix of games" is still one that millions dream of. In the meantime, though, Sony has been carefully curating a catalogue of great PS Now games to entice users to its service. With over 650 games available on PS Now, we thought it was the right time to put together a list of the best games on offer today.

It's worth noting that subscribers can stream and download all PS4 and PS2 titles, however can only stream PS3 games at this point.

Control (available until August 31)

A secret government agency, paranormal phenomena and telepathic entities, sees protagonist Jesse Faden investigating the Federal Bureau of Control. As all is not what it seems, Jesse must uncover not only the mysterious secrets of the building but also her hazy past.

Remedy Entertainment's action-adventure is notable for a number of reasons, such as its striking visual style and its integration of audio design. In an age where we crave originality more than ever before, Control's addictive gameplay and fascinating story will keep players hooked until the credits roll, and beyond.

Check out our full Control review.

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Apart from having one of the best subtitles ever, Red Faction: Guerrilla is one of the most commonly overlooked games of the PlayStation 3 era. Launched originally in 2009, the third-person shooter follows Alex Mason in the year 2125 as he attempts to overthrow the tyrannical Earth Defense Force on (you guessed it) the planet Mars.

What makes the third installment in the Red Faction series so special is its focused narrative and satisfying demolition mechanics. Better still, the wastelands of Mars really emphasize that feeling of isolation and commitment that you really are on another world.

Injustice: Gods Amongst Us

Every now and then, it's just fun to beat up some bad guys. Injustice: Gods Amongst Us lets you play both sides, as we find DC's mightiest heroes and villains come together for an almighty clash. From the developer behind Mortal Kombat, Injustice pulls no punches with a deep control system that is easy to pick up but hard to master.

Not to mention the stellar roster of playable characters unlocked from the outset, including Superman, Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, Wonder Women, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, Flash and more. Neartherealm Studios even went one step further than the majority of fighting games, managing to create a compelling single-player campaign that has aged like a fine Kryptonian wine.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Hideo Kojima's unexpected final swansong with Metal Gear saw the creator leave in fine fashion. The Phantom Pain's refined stealth implementation makes it a joy to behold, while the freedom given allows players the chance to really think tactically about how to approach a mission.

Released globally on September 1, 2015, the game shifted over five million copies before the end of the month, with many arguing it to be Kojima's best work to-date. Plus, it's pretty cool to hear Jack Bauer as the voice of Snake.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

OK, we're cheating here a little bit. However, it can't be understated how much of a triumph Rocksteady's Batman trilogy is, with all three titles - Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight - telling an overarching story, while still solely focusing on their own comic book adventures. Each is incredible and does justice to The Dark Knight himself.

But if one must be selected: the original outing - Arkham Asylum - is the perfect choice for superhero fanatics, both introducing novices to the treasure trove of Batman mythology, alongside paying homage to those that have adored the Caped Crusader for decades. Additionally, WB Games Montréal's entry into the Arkham-verse (Batman: Arkham Origins) is equally worth your time and is too available on the service.

Overcooked 2

One of the newest games to PS Now, Overcooked 2 puts teamwork to the test as players must fulfill an ever-growing list of restaurant orders under increasingly farcical conditions. To add further chaos, random items can fall from the sky and platforms can move of their own accord, all while a countdown looms over Hell's Kitchen.

Team17's co-op cooking simulator lets groups of up to four don the chef's hats, either via local or online play. Due to the sheer madness and hilarity that can ensue, it's highly recommended experiencing the mayhem in person.

Bloodborne

There are numerous types of people that play games, from the thrill-seekers and the RPG advocates to the trophy hunters and the social butterflies. Then you have the glutton for punishment types. Those who love a challenge and revel in being crushed only to rise and overcome anything thrown their way. Enter FromSoftware's critically heralded Bloodborne.

Designed flawlessly from the ground up, the gothic world of Yharnam is brimming with dark secrets to discover and intricate combat for those willing to commit. Similar to a Dark Souls game, Bloodborne takes several traits but does more than enough to carve out its own sector. Atmospherically, it's jarring, stunning and unrivalled.

Marvel's Spider-Man (available until July 7)

Forced to wait over a decade before a return to form, Marvel's Spider-Man exceeded all expectations, somehow bringing the beloved character into the new generation while also being the game we all remember from our childhoods. It's hard to find a better Spidey story outside of the comics than here, with Insomniac Games proving it truly understands the material and its long legacy.

Swinging around New York never felt better, making even the most mundane of tasks thoroughly enjoyable. On top of this, you have fluid controls, gorgeous visuals, and a sandbox to explore that is the epitome of fun. Go get 'em Tiger!

Check out our full Marvel's Spider-Man review.

Red Dead Redemption

The story of former outlaw John Marston, tasked with hunting down his former associates is a must-play for any fans of the western genre. Set in 1911, the fully realized open world is still a thing of beauty to behold to this day. Rockstar Games may be best known for its Grand Theft Auto franchise but Red Dead Redemption holds up as the peak of the studio's talents.

In the lead up to the sequel's 2018 launch, it was highly rumored that a re-release of Red Dead Redemption was in the works. This never came to fruition, meaning that PS Now is surprisingly the only way to experience the western masterpiece on PS4.

The Last of Us

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Naughty Dog's crowning achievement has had every possible accolade thrust upon it at this point – and for good reason. The hopeless story of Joel and Ellie travelling across a post-apocalyptic US features an unforgettable cast, a narrative like no other, and performances from Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson at the top of their game, rounding out an experience that will be discussed about for generations to come.

With The Last of Us 2 just around the corner, what better time is there than now to be introduced to two of PlayStation's biggest mascots?

