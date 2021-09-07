Alan Wake Remastered brings the 2010 classic to PlayStation for the first time

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered, a fully remastered version of the 2010 Xbox 360 classic, will be released in Fall 2021 – that’s between September and December.

The announcement was made via an open letter on The Sudden Stop, a fan-run community website that has diligently covered Alan Wake and Remedy titles ever since 2012.

Alan Wake Remastered will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as PS4 and PS5 – which means this is the first time that Alan Wake will be available to PlayStation users.

The remaster features all-new rendered 4K visuals, new commentary from creative director Sam Lake, and the game’s two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. The spin-off game, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, is not included.

It’s unclear whether other technical improvements will be present, such as HDR support, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

What is Alan Wake?

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Released for the Xbox 360 in 2010, Alan Wake tells the story of a troubled author who embarks on a desperate search for his wife, Alice, who has gone missing. Alan will need to search the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, and slowly uncover the pages of a horror story that he apparently penned himself.

The combat in Alan Wake is still unique to this day and involves shining a flashlight on an enemy to make them vulnerable. You’ll need to keep an eye on your flashlight’s batteries and ammunition, and will often face overwhelming odds which can require Alan to take evasive action.

The game was generally well-received and scored an 83 on Metacritic; however, it’s long been regarded as one of the best games of the Xbox 360 generation and was later ported to Steam. The fact that PlayStation owners will be able to sample it for themselves means the Alan Wake Remastered will have immediate appeal, including with Xbox fans who were hoping Remedy’s game would be spruced up for modern consoles.

Alan Wake Remastered could also pave the way for a sequel, which has been tipped for quite some time. Either way, if you’re new to the game or simply can’t wait to experience Bright Falls again, Alan Wake Remastered sounds like it could be worth shining a light on.