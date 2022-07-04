Where to watch Love Island 2022 online and stream season 8 from anywhere - Casa Amor cast, news and more

There's no shortage of action in the villa as another summer of love arrives on our screens in the form of Love Island season 8, and the doors to Casa Amor open. Taking place in an all-new villa, there's the familiar dulcet tones of Iain Stirling's stellar commentary and young, spritely twenty-somethings screaming "I've got a text!" at the tops of their lungs. Already over the halfway mark, make sure you know how to watch Love Island 2022 online and on TV in the UK, US, and abroad.

Outside of the UK and want your free stream? Use a VPN to access ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

The Class of 2022 has kept us well and truly entertained as they've flirted, fought, and frolicked in the villa, and it only promises to get better as Casa Amor threatens to break up the otherwise seemingly strong couples. Yep, it's about to get a whole lot juicier as the islander's heads are left absolutely scrambled.

With the ladies on a girls holiday, the boys have been left to their own devices in the villa... But not for long. Six new boys and girls have been sent in to well and truly ruffle some feathers. While all Danica's Christmases have come at once as the only truly 'single' girl left in the villa, Gemma is bonding with Jack (son of Ronan Keating) in their very own 'Famous Dads' club.

Meanwhile, Dami might just be breaking hearts as he leaves viewers outraged with his excitement over new girls Summer, Chyna, Cheyanne, and the rest, while Indiyah might very well have eyes for Deji.

It doesn't look so good for Andrew and Tasha either as the new girls stir the pot. Keep reading to make sure you know where to watch Love Island online and get yourself a free stream from anywhere. Crack on!

Where to watch Love Island UK 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Love Island has become a part of our daily routine as it returned to our screens on June 6, set to occupy our evenings for eight whole weeks. New episodes air every day at 9pm BST on ITV2. Saturday night episodes is a special 'Unseen Bits' episode from the villa from the past week. ITV2 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, with the option to also live stream Love Island on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). It will also be the place to watch episodes back on catch-up after they air. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island on ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITV Hub.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 8 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

Where to watch Love Island UK 2022 online in the US

Where to watch Love Island UK online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) is once again hosting episodes of the UK iteration of Love Island. It's schedule is just a couple of days behind the UK, as episodes began arriving on the service from June 8. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

Where to watch Love Island UK 2022 in New Zealand: stream season 8 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Neon (opens in new tab) with episodes concurrent with the UK broadcasts. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

Where to watch Love Island UK in Canada

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, last year there was no official broadcaster and we expect it to be the case for Love Island season 8, too.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.

(Image credit: ITV)

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2022

The Love Island 2022 contestants

Paige Thorne - 24, paramedic from Swansea

Dami Hope - 26, Senior Microbiologist from Dublin

Indiyah Polack - 23, hotel waitress from London

Liam Llewellyn - 22, student from Newport, South Wales

Tasha Ghouri - 23, model and dancer from Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Davide Sanclimenti - 27, business owner from Manchester

Gemma Owen - 19, international dressage rider from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna - 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham

Andrew Le Page - 27, real estate agent from Guernsey

Amber Beckford - 24, nanny from London

Luca Bish - 23, fishmonger from Brighton

Afia Tonkmor - 25, lounge host from London

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - 27, actor from Essex

Jacques O'Neill - 23, rugby player from Cumbria

Jay Younger - 28, investment banker from Edinburgh

Remi Lambert - 22, model from Manchester

Danica Taylor - 21, dancer from Leicester

Antigoni Buxton - 26, singer from London

Charlie Radnedge - 28, real estate developer from London

Summer Botwe - 22, events decor business owner from Hertfordshire

Jazmine Nichol - 21, nightclub manager from Newcastle

Mollie Salmon - 23, make-up artist from Southampton

Cheyanne Kerr - 23, cabin crew from Barnsley

Coco Lodge - 27, graphic designer from Surrey

Chyna Mills - 23, youth support worker from Leeds

Deji Adeniyi - 22, accounts manager from Bedford

Josh Samuel Le Grove - 22, model from Essex

Jack Keating - 23, social media marketing from Dublin

George Tasker - 23, labourer from the Cotswolds

Samuel Agbiji - 22, model from Manchester

Billy Brown - 23, roofing company director from Surrey

Love Island 2022 couples

Andrew and Tasha

Gemma and Luca

Ekin-Su and Davide

Paige and Jacques

Danica and Jacques

Dami and Indiyah

(Image credit: ITV)

Where can I get the latest Love Island news?

Our first port-of-call for Love Island news, including those exciting first looks is the official Love Island Twitter (opens in new tab) page. For a true deep-dive into islander life, you should also tune into Love Island: Aftersun every Sunday at 10pm BST straight after the latest action from the villa.

Where is Love Island 2022 being filmed?

While the world has, for the most part, gone back to normal, there will in fact be a new Love Island villa! After using the same villa for the last five years, it was sold back in March for £2.75m. The location of the 2022 Love Island villa is, of course, something of a secret but word has it that's not far from the original location of Mallorca’s St Llorenc des Cardassar.

What other changes will we see in Love Island 2022?

For the few out there that found great enjoyment in contestants swapping baked beans from one mouth to another... Well, you'll be sad to hear that all food challenges have been axed in Love Island season 8, with viewers deeming the challenges "disgusting".

The postcard that is sent to ruffle feathers during Casa Amor could also be vetoed from the show, following a backlash for the last few years.

Moving towards becoming more sustainable after criticism of promoting fast-fashion – in the past contestants have been clothed by Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing – this year the show will be sponsored by eBay. Islanders will be dressed in second-hand clothing.

Also rather excitingly, it's been rumoured this season could be the longest the show runs for yet.

What safe-guarding has been put in place for Love Island?

Both the mental well-being of contestants, as well as how the show tackles inclusivity have come under fire for the last few years. This follows the loss of former contestants Sophie Gradon in 2018, Mike Thalassitis in 2019, and former host Caroline Flack in 2020, all three to suicide.

The first duty of care protocols were shared in 2019 ahead of season 5. This year, Love Island producers have released a full set of protocols, including the new addition of inclusion training to tackle “inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions".

Outlined on ITV's website (opens in new tab), protocols are broken down to pre-filming, during the series, and aftercare and include: