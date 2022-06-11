Saracens vs Harlequins live stream: how to watch 2022 Gallagher Premiership Rugby semi-final rugby online

Saracens will be hoping home form pays dividends as they host their London rivals and reigning champs Harlequins in this Gallagher Premiership last four clash. Sarries have been excellent on home turf this season having won four of their last five games at the StoneX Stadium, and have also won their last ten matches at home against their opponents here. Read on as we explain how to get a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream and watch this Gallagher Premiership rugby semi-final from anywhere in the world.

Harlequins have meanwhile earned a reputation as the comeback kings of the Premiership this season with some thrilling never-say-die performances. But that battling spirit appears to have run dry during the tail end of the season, with Quins winning just four of their last nine games in all competitions.

With a sold out 10,500 crowd set to create an intimidating atmosphere for the visitors, as well facing an in-form side with an imperious kicking game, the odds appear stacked against Harlequins - but can they rekindle the spirit that saw them win last year's title?

The stage is set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream wherever you are right now.

More rugby: how to watch Premiership rugby

Watch a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream in the US

How to watch Saracens vs Harlequins from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.

You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Saracens vs Harlequins anywhere

How to watch Saracens vs Harlequins: live stream Premiership Rugby semi-final in the UK

Can I watch a Saracens vs Harlequins live stream in Australia?

We've looked and looked (and looked) and can't quite believe our eyes - it doesn't seem as though there's a single way that you can watch this Premiership semi-final Down Under.

That means the only way that we can recommend is to get yourself a trusted VPN (opens in new tab) and tune in via another nation's broadcast, Although it's worth noting that some of them may require local credit card details to pay and login.