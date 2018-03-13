How to watch Friends online

It’s likely that at this very moment, a TV channel somewhere in the world is broadcasting one of the 236 episodes of Friends.

From 1994 to 2004, the comedy series starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, became a true TV institution thanks to some witty one-liners ("Oh. My. God, Could this BE any more amusing!"), unintelligible Joeyisms (howyoudoing, vafanapoli) and often outrageous situations (remember Monica’s head in a turkey?).

Watch in awe as they engage in the lost art of conversation, when smartphones - as we know them - didn’t actually exist. And if you want to watch online, here is how to stream Friends in less than 60 seconds from anywhere in the world.

1. How to watch Friends outside the UK and the US?

At the moment, Friends is only available for online streaming on Netflix US or UK. However, Netflix has not yet disclosed further plans to roll the series to other territories. The simplest solution is to get a VPN, take a US or UK Netflix subscription and binge watch (or snack).

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access (and you don't live in the UK or the US) to watch Friends online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well:

2. Connect to a UK or US server

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do.

3. Go to Netflix.com

You will need to either take a free 30-day trial for the service or embrace a longer paid-for Netflix subscription which at £5.99/$5.99 is not overtly expensive.

Where can I watch Friends using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch Friends from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to stream Friends online in the UK?

Until now if you wanted to get your fix of Friends, you either have had to get it on DVD/Blu-ray or watch the reruns on a paid channel, Comedy Central (available, with dozens of other channels) from TVPlayer for £5.99 per month.

Now, there’s also the Netflix option , as for as little as £5.99 per month, you can get full access to all the episodes of Friends, along with Netflix’s impressive catalogue of films and TV programmes.

3. How to watch Friends in the US?

Netflix is your only bet to stream all 121 hours of Friends whenever you want to. You can choose from either a 30-day trial (which would imply a few binge sessions) or a $5.99/month subscription.

