The best unlocked SIM-free iPhone 12 mini deals in November 2020

iPhone 12 mini Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: November 13 2020

Launch Price: £699 | £699 | AU$1,199

Platform: iOS 14

Storage: 64GB+

Camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP

Screen: 5.4-inch, Super Retina XDR

Colours: Black, White, Red, Green, Blue

SIM-free unlocked iPhone 12 mini deals are an excellent opportunity to get your hands on this small handset, without having to commit to a long and expensive phone contract.

However, to do that you'll need £699/$699/£1199 at your disposal to buy this handset out right. And, while that sounds like a hefty investment, it not only comes out as the cheapest of the iPhone 12 handsets, but one of the cheapest phones of this calibre in general.

Thanks to its 5G capability, Apple's use of the A14 Bionic chip - the most powerful chip in a phone right now - Apple's new Magsafe technology for easy quick charging and a new tougher glass structure, iPhone 12 mini deals are offering a lot for the money.

In fact, considering they cost £100/$100 less than the iPhone 12 but only really make major changes in size and battery life, we'd say the iPhone 12 mini stands out as the best value of the four handsets.

And at a size of 5.4-inches, this is a handset that is especially going to appeal to those who have never been a fan of big phones. This is a different approach to the rest of the range with the iPhone 12 Pro Max going all the way up to 6.7-inches.

Below we've picked out all of the cheapest SIM-free and unlocked iPhone 12 mini deals for you to compare.

Today's cheapest iPhone 12 mini unlocked / SIM free prices: