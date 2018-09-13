iPhone XS Max unlocked SIM-free prices - see how much you'll need to spend

Apple iPhone XS Max Fact File Release date: September 2018

Launch price: From $1,099, £1,099, AU$1,799

Platform: iOS 12

Storage: 64GB / 256GB / 512GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP

Screen: Super Retina OLED 1424x2688

Battery: TBC

Colours: Space Grey, Silver, Gold

Tell us the truth...did you ever imagine that one day you'd be contemplating spending more than a grand for a telephone? Because if you've landed on this page, then that's exactly the position you must be in now. We have the details on buying an unlocked iPhone XS Max SIM-free handset here - probably best to sit down for a few minutes...

The initial iPhone XS Max price is $1,099/£1,099. That's for the 64GB model and includes all those incredible features you've been reading about. So you've got the impossible-sounding 3 million-odd pixel OLED display, new A12 Bionic processor, dual SIM support and 12MP dual lens main camera.

If your attitude is along the lines of "in for a penny, in for a pound", then you may prefer to splash out on some more onboard memory. Let's face it, that phenomenal 6.5-inch display and wider stereo sound mean that the iPhone XS Max is going to be a great multimedia companion and you'll want to ram it with music and video.

On that basis, the numbers you need to know are $1,249/£1,249 for the 256GB model and an eye-watering $1,449/£1,449 for the mighty 512GB iPhone XS Max. Once you have it, you can check out our best SIM only deals guide (UK only) to see what plan to select for your new enormous smartphone.

The iPhone Max XS is released for preorders on Friday, September 14 - you'll be able to get your hands on the mother of a mobile one week afterwards. But don't expect any retailers to beat those headline prices, as Apple gets very protective about its RRPs for at least a few weeks following launch.

