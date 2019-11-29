Amazon Singapore Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Amazon might be a bit of a newcomer to the country, but we don't expect the online retail giant to skimp on its first ever Black Friday sales in Singapore, with the 2019 sale set to kick off very soon.

Last year, Amazon sold 175 million items globally over its two-day Prime Day event – certainly an impressive feat – and we've no doubt that it'll bring plenty of discounts to the tech it sells in Singapore for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 – whether it be smartphones, laptops, TVs or even powerbanks and smaller gadgets.

However, it can be a bit intimidating to scan through everything the online giant has on offer, so here at TechRadar, we're going to help you out by hand-picking the best bargains on offer and finding you the lowest price on the latest tech.

With the sales dates looming, you should start thinking about what you're keen on scooping up when it shows up on special – some Sony noise-cancelling headphones, maybe a Nintendo Switch console – and keep coming back to this page to see the latest on Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sales.

You can always check out Amazon Singapore's current deals to see the full list of deals live on the retail giant's online store, but for a more refined selection of worthwhile deals, check

Amazon Singapore Black Friday 2019 deals

Amazon Prime free trial Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! Wait until at least November 8 to be sure you've got the whole Black Friday period covered (and then some) with your subscription and you'll get access Lightning deals and one-day free delivery plus lots of other benefits too. After this 30-day period, you'll be charged SG$2.99 a month.View Deal

Gaming

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch | SG$69.09 (was SG$84.99 – save SG$15.90) Whether you're playing couch co-op, competitive online multiplayer, or even by yourself, there's no denying the fun of Mario Kart, and the latest version on Switch is a real blast. You can knock a bit off the price at Amazon at the moment.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Master Edition) for PS4 | SG$51.90 (was SG$99.99 – save SG$48.09) The latest Monster Hunter title, Monster Hunter World, as well as its Iceborne expansion are bundled together in the Master Edition for PS4. Save almost half-price from Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite | from SG$309 (was SG$SG$329 – save up to SG$20) Nintendo's recently launched portable-only version of the Nintendo Switch is more affordable and compact, making it perfect for someone wanting to take their gaming on the go for less. You can save a little bit on the console in a variety of colours already – Yellow, Turqoise, Grey, and the limited edition Zacian & Zamazenta version.

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | SG$43 (was SG$102 – save SG$59) Razer are known for their specialised gaming peripherals, and the DeathAdder Elite may just be its most ubiquitous product at this point. A favourite amongst FPS gamers looking for the ultimate in reliability and precision, without cluttering up the mouse with unnecessary extras, this is a must have for any aspiring gamer.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | GTX1050Ti / i7 / 8GB / 128GB + 1TB | SG$1,109 (was SG$1,698 – save SG$589) Buying this gaming laptop from Amazon will take a solid 35% off the retail price, netting you an awesome set of specs for a real decent price. An Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU will get you gaming in a hurry, and you can play it all on the 15,6-inch FHD display.

Currently out of stock, but check back in case it gets replenished Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | GTX1660Ti / i5 / 8GB / 512GB | SG$1,109 (was SG$1,698 – save SG$589) Buying this gaming laptop from Amazon will take a solid 35% off the retail price, netting you an awesome set of specs for a real decent price. A 9th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU will get you gaming in a hurry, and you can play it all on the 15,6-inch FHD display.

Currently out of stock, but check back in case it gets replenished Razer Blackwidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard | SG$150 (was SG$279 – save SG$129) For the ultimate in ergonomic gaming, the Blackwidow Elite from Razer features a plush, cushioned palm rest, Razer's Orange mecahnical switches, and a whole heap of specialsied gaming functionality (not to mention its pretty RGB lighting). Save almost half price from Amazon at the moment.

Audio

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones | SG$394 (was SG$499; save SG$105) Manoeuvre effortlessly with these comfortable wireless headphones from Bose. Enjoy up to 20 hours of listening, plus a quick charging support for when you're in a rush. There is also Google Assistance inbuilt so in just a press of a button, you could be replying to a message without even looking at your phone. The future is now with these impressive headphones. Available in either Black, Rose Gold or Silver from Amazon, although Rose Gold will cost you an extra SG$50.View Deal

Klipsch T5 True Wireless earbuds | SG$262 (was SG$349 – save SG$87) Klipsch is known for its high-end audio, and with these fancy true wireless earbuds, you'll be able to take that crystal-clear audio with you on the go. You can save almost a hundred dollars on these bad boys from Amazon at the moment.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom | SG$68 (was SG$149 – save SG$81) Although there's been another version of this portable powerhouse of a bluetooth speaker released, the original Wonderboom from Ultimate Ears is still an awesome option for taking out and about with you thanks to its deceptively impressive sound and rugged housing.

JBL Control X Wireless Speakers | SG$399 (was SG$799 – save SG$400) Set yourself up with portable audio with these rugged, wireless speakers from JBL. Sporting an IPX5 splashproof rating and a battery for quick jaunts outdoors, these are a versatile pair of speakers at an insanely discounted price. Available in Black, White or Red.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | SG$275 (was SG$399 – save SG$124) Combing Bose's awesome audio quality with Google Assistant and other home smarts is a powerful pairing. The Bose Home Speaker 300 offers 360-degree sound, solid bass, and compatibility with a number of services like Apple AirPlay 2 and streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Available in Black or Silver.

Home & AV

Dyson V10 Absolute Cyclone Handstick Vacuum | SG$664 (was SG$999 – save SG$335) It's rare you'll see this big a saving on a Dyson vacuum, let alone such a recent model, so now's your chance to grab a real bargain and clean up your home in ease. Amazon's stocking the V10 Absolute for over 33% off, but you better hurry.

Panasonic TH-43FX600S 43-inch 4K Smart TV | SG$620 (was SG$1,099 – save SG$479) If you've been in the market for a 4K TV for a while but the price has held you back, you can save almost SG$500 on this Panasonic Smart TV from Amazon, so you best be jumping on it. We don't expect stock on this sweet deal to last, so get in quick.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB – international version) | SG$144 (was SG$206 – save SG$62) Although Amazon isn't yet stocking its own ereaders locally, you can score the international version of the awesome Kindle Paperwhite for a substantial discount right now. Take 30% off your new waterproof, lightweight, and thin ereader and enjoy your ebooks anywhere!

In the meantime, check out the best Singapore tech deals this month.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon Singapore?

Amazon Singapore's Black Friday sale is officially going live on November 28, a day before the Friday itself, while Cyber Monday falls on December 2. But, if you sign up for Amazon Prime, you'll get exclusive access a day early, on November 27.

What's new on Amazon for Black Friday 2019

Every year Amazon launches a suite of new Echo devices which become some of the hottest-selling items during Black Friday. While Singapore doesn't get the entire catalogue, the devices it does get could see some neat discounts.

Of course, the older Echo products and the existing Fire TV Stick will also see excellent discounts this year.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite now out, chances are we're going to be able to save a packet on this new handheld console, along with plenty of discounts on a lot of new games like Borderlands 3, Control and Gears 5.

How to prepare for Amazon Singapore Black Friday deals

We haven't had any Black Friday sales on Amazon Singapore as yet, so there's no local trend to make our predictions from, but one thing did stand out from other regions last year: the speed at which the Nintendo Switch deals sold out.

However, we can extrapolate more widely from what's happened in other regions, where Amazon has a more well-established presence.

Amazon has an ongoing scheme called Deals of the Day which, during Black Friday, you ought to keep an eye on. Historically, at least in the UK and US, the one-day offers begin well before the actual day and go on for 10 days. While we're not expecting Amazon to start offering deals in the third week of November, it is likely that Black Friday Deals of the Day in Singapore will begin trickling in on Monday, November 25.

Along with Deals of the Day, we expect there to be a whole load of Lightning Deals, which last only for a short time period, or until stocks last. Anyone can buy these, but Amazon Prime members usually get access to these offers 30 minutes before everyone else.

We’d recommend becoming an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit alone, but it also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video and the company's two-day delivery promise as well, along with plenty more perks for a reasonable price.

In the lead up to Black Friday, Amazon will likely begin rolling out offers for its other subscription services, like a possible three-month free trial of its Kindle Unlimited service, and similar offers for Audible and Music Unlimited as well.

Our last bit of core advice is to regularly check back with TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and to not rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period. We’ll also be covering a wide range of Singapore retailers as well as specific products like laptops, cameras and gaming gear.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals we expect this year

In other regions, it's a pretty safe bet to expect Amazon's own Echo range of smart devices, Kindle e-readers and FireTV streaming devices to go on sale, but none of these have officially landed in Singapore as of yet.

As such, you'll want to keep an eye on third-party retailers and the products they have on offer. While we're yet to have seen a Black Friday with Amazon Singapore around, we might be able to get an idea for what products might get discounted thanks to last year's sale in Australia.

In 2018, Amazon Australia dropped some remarkable discounts on cameras for Black Friday, including the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, which is still one of the most popular pro DSLRs available today.

There were some decent offers on some of Sony's excellent 4K UHD smart TVs, as well as iRobot Roomba machines if you wanna keep your living room clean so you can kick back to watch some more movies.

If you enjoy your music, Black Friday 2019 will almost certainly bring some superb bargains on premium headphones – we expect Sony's WH-1000XM3 to get a decent discount as they always tend to do, and perhaps even the pricey and strangely named Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Expect serious discounting on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 this year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and as such we're likely to see a lot of price chopping this Black Friday. Similarly, the original Nintendo Switch console has been revamped, and there's also a Switch Lite kicking around now, so there might be some savings to be had on any stock of the original model that is still available. (And regardless of that, we expect bother newer Switch options should also get their prices dropped for Black Friday.)

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We've got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you're much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is Lightning Deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those Lightning Deals are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as Lightning Deals and some of Amazon's best deals are Prime-only. There's a free trial which you can optionally cancel if you decide you don't need it long term.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we'll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.