Who needs Prime Day? Target's huge Circle Week sale is live - here are 9 deals I'd buy

Amazon isn't the only retailer to host a huge summer sale: Target just launched its Circle Week sale, which includes up to 40% off throughout the site. You can find deals on everything from clothing, furniture, toys, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, vacuums, and more.



• Shop Target's full Circle Week sale



I've gone through Target's Circle week sale and hand-picked the very best deals that I'd buy. The deals below represent fantastic value, with record-low prices from popular brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Keurig, and Samsung.

The catch to today's sale is, as the name implies, Target's Circle Week sale is exclusively for Target Circle members. The good news is that a Target Circle membership is free - all you need is your email address. Perks include access to this week's sale, plus rewards and exclusive deals.



The retailer also offers an impressive $50 discount on its new Target Circle 360 membership, bringing the price down to just $49 for the first year. A Circle 360 membership includes free unlimited same-day delivery from Target and Shipt Marketplace, and an extra 30 days on returns.



This week's Target Circle Week sale allows you to score impressive bargains and avoid the madness of Amazon's 48-hour sale. Target's Circle Week sale ends on Saturday, and unlike Amazon Prime Day, it's completely free to shop all the deals.

Target Circle Week sale - the 9 best deals

Keurig K-Mini Go Coffee Maker: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Target

This Keurig K-Mini Go is a great choice for those working with a small space, thanks to its compact size, and Target has the coffee maker on sale for just $49.99. The K-Mini can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79.99 at Target

Target's Circle Week sale has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Today's deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need the latest model or noise-canceling technology.

Ninja DZ090 Foodi 6-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Target

Target's Circle Week sale has the best-selling Ninja Foodi air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The Ninja air fryer features two six-quart baskets, allowing you to cook two foods at the same time at different temperatures.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $229.99 now $199.99 at Target

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage, and Target's Circle Week sale has the popular appliance for $199.99. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Target

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $279.99 now $259.99 at Target

Samsung's best-selling 43-inch TU690T series is down to just $259.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Target

Treat yourself to the Ninja Woodfire pizza oven, which is on sale for $299.99 at Target's Circle Week sale. You can enjoy pizza all summer long and cook other meals with the eight different functions, which include max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Target

The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Today's deal from Target brings the price down to a record-low of $299.99.

Dyson V8 Origin: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's deal brings the price down to $299.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

