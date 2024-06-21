Walmart's huge weekend sale starts now: shop the 18 best deals worth buying

Walmart has just launched a massive weekend sale alongside its Walmart Plus Week sale, which began on Monday. While the Walmart Plus Week sale was quite disappointing, this weekend's deals, which are available for everyone, are quite impressive. That's thanks to impressive savings on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, iPads, clothing, furniture, and more.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Walmart's sale to bring you the 18 best deals worth buying. Many of the offers listed below are down to record-low prices from popular brands like Apple, Dyson, Keurig, LG, Sony, and more.

Some highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $299, the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker marked down to a fantastic price of just $59, and this 75-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn for $448.



While I've mentioned the deals aren't great at the Walmart Plus Week sale, some exclusive offers are worth talking about, and I've listed those below. Keep in mind while today's weekend deals are for everyone, Walmart's Plus Week offers are exclusively for Plus members.

If you aren't a Walmart Plus member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop today's sale. You also get to enjoy perks like unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping, a free Paramount Plus subscription, and early access to sales.

Walmart's weekend sale: the 18 best deals

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ionchill Quick Cube Ice Machine: was $102 now $78 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's sale. The Ionchill ice maker features a compact, portable design and can make up to 26 lbs of bullet-shaped ice in just 24 hours.

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum: was $99 now $87 at Walmart

A robot vacuum under $100 is unheard of, which is why this deal on the iHome AutoVac is such a steal. The robot vacuum provides 100 minutes of runtime and uses mapping technology and self-charges when the battery is low. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $179 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $298 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance stable? Today's Walmart Plus Week sale has the top-rated Shark Matrix robot vacuum on sale for $299. The Shark Matrix includes a multi-surface brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, and room mapping, and it will return to its base, recharge, and pick up cleaning where it left off.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $318.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $319.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart's Plus Week sale has this Acer Aspire 3 laptop marked down to a fantastic price of $359. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.

LG B2 65-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,296.99 now $1,596.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget OLED TV, you can't get much better than LG's 65-inch B2 OLED, which is on sale for $1,596.99. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support, precise colors, and deep black that make images come to life.

You can look forward to more discounts at this year's 4th of July sales event.