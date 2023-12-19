Walmart is having a huge sale on last-minute gifts - 19 deals that arrive before Christmas

Walmart is having a massive sale on last-minute gifts, allowing you to wrap up your Christmas shopping and save some cash. I've gone through Walmart's sale and listed the 19 best deals just below that would make fantastic Christmas gifts. And the best part? All of the items listed below arrive before Christmas Eve and ship for free.

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include a wide range of products and price points, so there's something for everyone on your list. You'll find best-selling tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, TVs, vacuums, Apple devices, and gaming consoles discounted to the impressive prices that we saw during this year's Black Friday sale.

Some highlights include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for $199, the viral Bissell carpet cleaner marked down to $78, and the highly-rated Ninja air fryer on sale for $69.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, or you can select a free pickup option if you live near a retail store. If you're looking to shop for more last-minute bargains, you can visit our Christmas sales roundup for today's bet deals around the web.

19 last-minute gifts at Walmart

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $49 at Walmart's holiday sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cup pods to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials: was $99.99 now $79 at Walmart

This coffee machine can brew a large carafe using ground beans or single cups using K-Cup coffee pods. It's a best-of-both-worlds coffee maker, and Walmart has the Keurig on sale for $79 - the best deal you can find right now.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5qt Multi-Cooker: was $119 now $99 at Walmart

Multi-cookers make great Christmas gifts, and Walmart has this top-rated Ninja Foodi on sale for $99. The multi-cooker can replace 10 cooking tools and appliances and features a large 8.5-quart capacity, which is perfect for large families.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners are Christmas best-sellers, and just in time for Christmas, Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $78.99 at Walmart

The Apple AirTag would make a great stocking stuffer, and it rarely gets discounted, but Walmart has the 4-pack on sale for $78.99 – cheaper than the recent Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Walmart

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $249 at Walmart

Walmart has the hard-to-find Apple Watch 8 in stock and on sale for $249 right now. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $199.99 now $129 at Walmart

The best-selling 23andMe DNA test is a unique Christmas gift idea, and Walmart has the kit on sale for $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test that you can take at home.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.95 now $169 at Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 are on sale for $169, which is an incredible deal for a pair of wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology. The Beats Studio 3 pack Apple's W1 chip, feature noise-canceling technology, and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find right now and just $10 shy of the record-low price from Black Friday. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart

Taking the top spot in our best Shark vacuums list, the Shark Cordless Pro is powerful and comes with a few clever features, including its Sense IQ tech that automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is and its surprisingly hand odor neutralizer. It's a pricey vacuum, but with this hefty $201 discount, it's more than 50% off, and the cheapest we've seen it.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum on sale for $379.99. The Dyson Outsize is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $298 at Walmart

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the 55-inch display back on sale for just $298. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $300, which is an incredible deal.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart, which is the same price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Christmas favorite, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,899. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games, for $499.

