This Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar just got a rare discount for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to fortify your TV’s sound with a Dolby Atmos soundbar. One of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen is the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for the low price of $399.99 . That’s $100 off its usual $499 price and a rare discount on a Sonos product. Amazon's deal is equally good in the UK, with the Beam Gen 2's £449 price reduced to £339.

While Amazon’s sale isn’t the first time the Sonos Beam Gen 2 has been discounted to $399, it’s never gone lower than that price and is unlikely to sell for less. So, if you’ve had your eye on Sonos’ mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar and want to snag it for a low price, this is your big chance.

•Shop more Prime Day deals

We’ve long had the Sonos Beam Gen 2 on our list of the best soundbars, praising its ability to sound equally good with movies and music. It’s a more compact and affordable option than the flagship Sonos Arc soundbar and features built-in Wi-Fi for music streaming plus app-based control and the company’s TruePlay feature to automatically tune the sound based on your room’s acoustics.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Sonos Arc Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day soundbar deals include the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $399, a $100 savings on its regular $499 price and a rare deal on this mid-range Sonos soundbar. It’s not the only time the Beam Gen 2 has seen this level of discount, but it doesn’t come around often, so now’s the time to take the plunge. We loved this Dolby Atmos soundbar’s compact form and big sound with both movies and music when we reviewed it. And with built-in Wi-Fi and app-based control, it has more sophisticated tech than your typical budget soundbar.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £449 now £339 at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day soundbar deals include the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for £339, a £110 savings on its regular £449 price and a rare deal on this mid-range Sonos soundbar. It’s not the only time the Beam Gen 2 has seen this level of discount, but it doesn’t come around often, so now’s the time to take the plunge. We loved this Dolby Atmos soundbar’s compact form and big sound with both movies and music when we reviewed it. And with built-in Wi-Fi and app-based control, it has more sophisticated tech than your typical budget soundbar.

When we reviewed the Sonos Beam Gen 2, we found that it had a nicely balanced sound with enough bass that you won’t necessarily miss having a subwoofer (though Sonos also offers multiple subwoofer options that can pair wirelessly with the Beam Gen 2). This makes it a great choice for music, though it also delivers movie dialogue with impressive clarity.

With no up-firing speakers, the Beam Gen 2 relies on virtual processing to deliver height effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks. However, that’s common for soundbars priced under $500, and the Beam Gen 2’s wide soundstage will still provide a cinematic presentation that puts your TV’s built-in speakers to shame.

Compact, good-looking, affordable, good sounding – we can’t say enough good things about this mid-range Sonos soundbar. If music and movies are equally important to you, and you’re looking for a great Prime Day deal, this is the soundbar to buy.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK