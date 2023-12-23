These last-minute Target Christmas deals are perfect for students - and they'll come just in time

Ah, academia, I remember thee well. Permanently toeing my overdraft, surviving on cheap filter coffee and a healthy diet of sandwiches and fries, and who can forget the daily prayers for my laptop to survive the semester? If only I'd been more diligent at shopping in the Christmas sales, I might have had a better time.

If you're shopping for a student in your life, you're in luck; there are some excellent deals this year on everything from compact and effective appliances to study-ready laptops, meaning budding academics can live a little more comfortably. To help you choose, I've trawled through the best deals I could find in Target's Christmas deals.

The best part of all? Everything I've listed below can arrive before Christmas and is on offer right now at Target - though it's worth checking as availability can vary by region.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Target

Great for Apple-loving students: The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Target has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Target's price is the best deal you can get right now. It's highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi (2022, 10th generation): was $449 now $349.99 at Target

Great for creatives: Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker: was $129 now $99.99 at Target

Great for frequent hosts: One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid and is overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that it's on sale for $99.99.

LG 24" Class 720p HD Smart LED TV: was $169.99 now $119.99 at Target

Great for multiple uses: If your student has a hybrid workspace, this TV-cum-monitor is an excellent multi-functional screen, plus it's small enough to fit in most student accommodations. It's only HD, but still offers great picture quality, and you can even set up separate profiles for viewing preferences. It's got built-in access to most popular streamers, to boot.

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials air fryer: was $79 now $39.99 at Target

Great for foodie students: Air fryers always make great Christmas gifts, and Target has this Sur La Table Essentials model on sale for just $39.99. We haven't reviewed this model here at TechRadar, but for half price - it's hard to complain, considering you're getting four functions and a 5Qt capacity. It's not a big air fryer by any stretch of the imagination, but this one could be perfect if counter space is an issue in your kitchen.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Target

Great for coffee-loving students: This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Target has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99. The K-Mini can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Target

Great student laptop: If you're looking for a mid-range laptop, Target has the Lenovo IdeaPad on sale for $549.99. You're getting a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, plus Dolby Audio speakers and 10 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Target

Great for active students: Target's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.