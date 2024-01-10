There's a massive Fitbit sale at Amazon - shop the 5 best deals starting at just $49

We're almost midway through January, and if you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion. Luckily for you, there's a massive Fitbit sale at Amazon, with up to $100 in savings on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers and smartwatches. I've rounded up the five best deals below, with prices starting at just $49.



Fitbit deals are rare commodities outside of holiday events, so Amazon's sale is the perfect opportunity to score one of the best Fitbits on the market at a record-low price. Some of our favorite deals include the Fitbit Charge 6 on sale for $129.95, the Sense 2 smartwatch marked down to $199, and the Inspire 3 activity tracker for just $69.95.



See more of today's best Fitbit deals at Amazon below, and keep in mind that today's prices are limited-time offers that are ending soon. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, I've listed today's best sales around the web further down the page.

Massive Fitbit sale at Amazon - the 5 best deals

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity-Tracker for Kids: was $79 now $49 at Amazon

If you're looking for an activity tracker for a child, Amazon also has the Fitbit Ace 3 for just $49. Designed for ages six and up, the Ace 3 tracks activity and sleep to provide helpful health insights and provides up to eight days of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

The cheapest Fitbit deal, aside from the kids model, is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $69.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest activity tracker and Amazon's is slashing the price down to $129.95 - the best deal you can find. The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for a record-low price of $149.95. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides. Plus, it provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch: was $299.95 now $199.95 at Amazon

You can snag a whopping $100 discount on the Fitbit Sense 2, bringing the price of the smartwatch down to $199.95. The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced health and fitness smartwatch, with the ability to track sleep and stress, and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

