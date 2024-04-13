There are thousands of deals at Amazon right now - here's 13 bargains I'd buy

The weekend has officially arrived, and if you're browsing for some Saturday bargains, Amazon has some fantastic deals right now. Amazon's weekend sale includes discounts on tech gadgets like AirPods, TVs, and tablets and best-selling home items like vacuums and kitchen appliances. To help you find the best of the best, I've gone through today's sale to bring you the 13 best deals I recommend.



• Shop Amazon's full weekend sale



The deals listed below are some of Amazon's top-rated items from brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, Keurig, and Amazon's own smart home devices. Some highlights include Apple's latest 10.9 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $349, this Shark ION robot vacuum marked down to a fantastic price of $169.99, and LG's brilliant 48-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $996.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best weekend deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that might not be around for long.

Amazon weekend sale: Saturday's 13 best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_4ec90373_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest Fire Tablet deal is the Fire HD 8, which is on sale for just $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. It has a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can still find the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99 - $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model%2Fdp%2FB07PXGQC1Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBISSELL-Little-Portable-Cleaner-3353%2Fdp%2FB09XFGWM2B%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_b1f0369e_3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $98 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's weekend sale has the Green Pet Deluxe on sale for a record-low price of $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCHEFMAN-Multifunction-Rotisserie-Dehydrator-Convection%2Fdp%2FB08DL8WH9V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $139.99 now $88.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an air fryer that does it all, Amazon has this Chefman multifunctional air fryer on sale for just $88.99. Not only does it air fry, but this Chefman model can also bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, and roast and features 17 preset options for quick and easy meals.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08C6XGP4F%2Fref%3Dva_live_carousel%3Fpf_rd_r%3DK7MECJZEJH3GRMV6VDRP%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark ION robot vacuum on sale for a fantastic price of $169.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. You're getting powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTineco-Floor-ONE-Breeze-Multi-Surface%2Fdp%2FB0B4V878RY%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

The popular Tineco S3 Breeze cordless vacuum is on sale for $259.99 when you apply the $70 coupon at checkout - a total savings of $110. The top-rated Tienco can vacuum and wash floors simultaneously, leaving them instantly dry.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%2Fref%3Dfs_a_ipt2_us3%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad is on sale for $349 - a record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

All-new Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Insignia-65-inch-Class-NS-65F301NA23%2Fdp%2FB09ZLSRXRN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_3c155aea_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $599.99 now $479.99 at Amazon

The all-new Insignia 75-inch TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price of the 75-inch model down to a new record-low price of $479.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.