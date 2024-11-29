The new Kindle Paperwhite just hit its lowest price yet for Black Friday

Whether you have a Kindle that's showing its age, need a gift for someone who loves a good book, or are intrigued by the new Jade or Raspberry shades, Amazon has finally rolled out deals on its latest-generation Kindle Paperwhite as the Black Friday deals start to arrive on the day itself – and they're fantastic ones.

Right now the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is down to just $154.99 (was $199.99), while the standard Kindle Paperwhite is down to $129.99 (was $159.99). Considering the Signature Edition tosses in an auto-adjusting light, 32GB of storage, and wireless charging, we’d go for that deal – it's just $25 more than the deal on the standard version, and less than the list price for that model.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a bestseller in the holiday sales, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to a new record-low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge. Plus, the Signature Edition can be charged wirelessly, doubles the storage to 32GB, and adds a light sensor to automatically make reading easier on your eyes.

We just finished reviewing the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and awarded it four stars, writing: "faster, brighter, and that's all there is to it." Ultimately, we found that it is still the best Kindle for most folks.

It's lighter and thinner than the previous Paperwhite, but the real joy is the speed. Reading on the larger 7-inch E Ink display isn't just enjoyable; it feels more instant, especially when you flip the page forward. Additionally, the Paperwhite Signature Edition will auto-adjust the backlight and tone to match your environment, thanks to onboard sensors.

You'll also have plenty of room for storing thousands of books with 32GB of storage, and you can charge it via a USB-C or wirelessly. However, you likely won't have to charge it that often, with weeks of promised battery life.

At $154.99, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has never been more affordable, and you still get your pick of colors, from Jade, Raspberry, or Black.

If you're looking to spend a little less or don't need 32GB of Storage., the auto-adjusting light or wireless charging, the standard Kindle Paperwhite is also a great buy at its new-low Black Friday price of $129.99.