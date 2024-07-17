The best Prime Day OLED TV deals 2024: $1,000 off Samsung, LG and Sony displays

Amazon Prime Day is on its second day, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals have been on TVs and, more specifically, OLED displays. While Amazon's 48-hour sale is typically known for cheap TV deals, I've been very impressed with this year's discounts on OLED displays, thanks to record-low prices from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony.



To make things easier for you, I've rounded up today's best Prime Day OLED TV deals so you can shop all the best offers in one place. You'll find significant savings of up to $1,000 on some of TechRadar's best OLED TVs on the market, which the team at TechRadar has personally reviewed.



A few stand-out offers include LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV for an incredible price of $1,396.99 (was $2,499.99), Sony's 65-inch A80L series for $1,498 (was $1,999) - a new record-low and LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,796.99 (was $2,699.99).



Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at Midnight, which means today is your last day to score a brand-new OLED display at an incredibly low price.



The best Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

For Prime Day, Amazon has dropped LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,396.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999 now $1,498 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to an all-time low. The Sony TV has gorgeous picture quality OLED TVs known for robust and immersive sound and full support for 4K 120Hz gaming with Sony's new Game Menu.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV is now on sale for an incredible price of $1,796.99. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV (2024): was $1,399.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets, and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus, it is filled with gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. It's still a premium small screen, but this Prime Day deal of $102 off makes it a little cheaper.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,497.99.

