The Argos Black Friday sale is officially live and I've just picked the 15 best deals

Bargain hunters take note - the Argos Black Friday sale is officially live and it's offering thousands of excellent deals on everything from air fryers to smartwatches.

You may be wondering - wait, isn't Black Friday at the end of the month? Yes, it is but Argos (among many retailers) has launched its sale early. As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've searched through the entire sale and rounded up my favourite deals just down below.

A couple of old favourites today include Apple's excellent iPad 10.2 on sale for £299, smart TVs from just £229, and the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for £749 unlocked. Today's Argos Black Friday deals cover everything from high-end tech to handy appliances so there's plenty to check out.

Today's 15 best Black Friday deals at Argos

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £369.99 now £299 at Argos

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at Argos brings the tablet down to £299, which is a match for the best price yet at the retailer.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps. This particular set is now listed for its lowest-ever price.

LG UQ81 60-inch 4K Smart LED TV: now £379 at Argos

We usually recommend LG's high-end TVs for our readers since they're some of our favourites but this 60-inch LED option is strong if you're on a budget. You won't get a super high-end picture like the stunning LG OLED displays but you get a really great price here for a massive 60-inch display plus LG's excellent webOS smart platform for easy streaming.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K QLED Fire TV: was £379 now £299 at Argos

QLED display technology is usually reserved for the most expensive TVs so it's a rare find for under £300. That's why this Toshiba Fire TV is such a great deal as it offers improved brightness, contrast and colours for better overall picture quality, giving you a more premium image for a fraction of the price. And with the Fire OS built-in, you get easy access to top streaming apps and handy voice controls through Alexa.

Sony X90L 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,299.99 now £1,099.99 at Argos

Sony's new X90L series improves on 2022's models in various ways, and the 55-inch version is now selling for £200 less than the original listing price at Argos. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our In our review, praising it for its high brightness levels and slick design.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Argos

This mid-range electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half-price at Argos. This brush doesn't boast many advanced high-end features but it does have the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. One toothbrush head and a tube of toothpaste are also included.

Kenwood KMX750 kMix Stand Mixer: was £419.99 now £180 at Argos

Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer is back down to its lowest-ever price at Argos today. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and three tools are included: a beater, balloon whisk and dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon: was £735 now £525 at Argos

If you want one of the biggest building challenges Lego can provide, then this 7,542-piece Millennium Falcon from the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series is the one for you. And with £210 sliced off its original price tag, the force is strong with this deal in the Argos Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was £999 now £749 at Argos

The best phone deal in the Argos Black Friday sale is on the excellent Galaxy S24 Plus in my opinion. While it's been £50 cheaper on one rare occasion this year, this is the second-best deal I've seen for this outstanding flagship. With a powerful chipset, great camera, and gorgeous AMOLED display, the S24 Plus is a wise investment if you want a decent phone that can last a few good years down the line.

CyberPowerPC gaming PC: was £879 now £819 at Argos

I'll admit I'm a sucker for a good cheap gaming PC deal and this CyberPowerPC is ticking the boxes for me in the Argos Black Friday sale. This isn't a super high-end machine but the combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i5 - 12400F chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are superb for the price.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): was £349 now £299 at Argos

While it's no longer the latest model on the market, no one can deny that the Apple Watch Series 9 isn't an exceptional smartwatch - and one that's still great for the vast majority of users. Alongside the S9 chipset and a great display, the Series 9 features all the excellent lifestyle and fitness apps these watches are known for as well as the exceptionally useful double-tap gesture control.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL air fryer: was £200 now £119 at Argos

Every Black Friday deals roundup has to have an air fryer right? My favourite option at Argos right now has to be this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry - a decently sized 11-litre model that's almost at the same price as the smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and covered by Argos' Black Friday price guarantee so you know it won't get any lower.

Dyson V15 Detect Submarine cordless vacuum: was £800 now £650 at Argos

It's an expensive buy but we think the Dyson V15 Detect is worth every penny - in fact, we almost awarded this one five stars in our Dyson V15 Detect review. For the money, you get an incredibly advanced vac here with excellent performance and innovative features like a laser light that illuminates dirt on your floor. This particular listing also comes with the Submarine head attachment, which doubles as a mop for hard surfaces.

De'Longhi ECP35.31 Espresso coffee machine: now £100 at Argos

I'm a big fan of espresso machines like this De'Longhi ECP35. Not only do they not take up too much space on your kitchen workspace but they also deliver great results without the need to faff around with pods. With a traditional espresso machine like this you get the freedom to grind your own - which any coffee snob will tell you is the key to the tastiest home brew. Today's Argos Black Friday deal doesn't list a sales price but a Black Friday price guarantee covers this one so it won't go any lower.

JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones: was £119 now £49.99 at Argos

If you're looking for a pair of cheap (but decent) wireless headphones, you can do a lot worse than the JBL Tune 770NC. Our review found that these cans really punch above their weight when it comes to value, offering good battery life and surprisingly decent noise cancellation. They aren't the most exciting headphones on the market, but at under half price in the Argos Black Friday sale they're at least worth a strong consideration.

