Quick! Get the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 before it's banned this week

This might be your last chance to score a deal on the Apple Watch 9, thanks to a recent statement from the tech giant. Starting December 21, Apple will no longer carry the Apple Watch 9 and the Ultra 2 due to a patent dispute. While third-party retailers like Amazon can still distribute the Series 9, stock will become limited as Apple can no longer replenish the smartwatch.



While that's the bad news, the good news is that the Apple Watch 9 is currently available from Amazon and on sale for a record-low price of $329 (was $399). That's the same deal we saw during Black Friday and a fantastic price for the feature-packed smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches, thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display and watchOS 10 with redesigned apps. Plus, for the first time, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 9 is not only in stock and on sale, but the smartwatch will also arrive before Christmas if you're shopping for a last-minute gift. We don't know when Apple will be able to carry the Apple Watch 9 again, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

Last chance: Apple Watch 9 deal at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon

Before the retailer runs out of stock, Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Arrives before Christmas

