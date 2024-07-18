Prime Day deal: keep your phone charged for days with the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 for just $15.99

Anker's lightest, thinnest portable 10,000mAh charger is back to its cheapest price of the year for Amazon Prime Day. You can get the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger at Amazon for $15.99 (was $21.99).

Despite its slim body, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 can keep your devices charged for days at a time. Many portable chargers that offer the same mAh are hefty enough to weigh down your bag and crowd your belongings. That said, a deal that's not even $20 for a multi-day use charger is worth considering for someone who doesn't have time to sit down for a full charge, especially if you don't have much space in your bag.

Today's best Anker PowerCore Portable Charger deal

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger: was $21.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger offers 10,000 mAh of fast-charging with 12W of voltage. It's enough to charge portable devices for days, including 2.25 charges for an iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for a Samsung Galaxy S20, and 1.2 charges for an iPad Mini 5. Multiple days of battery for under $20 is a deal that's hard to beat, especially for Anker's lightest, slimmest 10,000 mAh charger.

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 offers up to 10,000mAh of power and 12W of voltage. As per its official testing, it offers up to 2.25 charges for an iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for a Samsung Galaxy S20, and 1.2 charges for an iPad Mini 5. It uses Anker's MultiProtect technology, which fast-charges your device without harming its battery life.

The only downside is its limited port selection. You'll need to rely on a single USB-A port, though you can add a USB-C port for $12 more. That said, it's not enough of a downside to fully detract from this deal. The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 listing comes with three different options: a black one, a white one, and a black one with a USB-C port with input and output capabilities. The standard USB-C and micro USB ports aren't for charging other devices; they are meant for charging the portable charger itself, and they can't be used at the same time.

