Massive Amazon sale brings back Prime Day prices: deals starting at just $19.99

Amazon has given us a mid-week treat by launching a massive sale featuring some of Prime Day's best-sellers. I've found the 15 best offers, which include deals on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and smart home devices, with prices starting at just $19.99.



The deals that I've selected include products at record-low prices that we saw during Prime Day and a few offers that are even lower than what we saw at Amazon's July sale. You'll also find some impressive back-to-school deals in today's sale, with impressive discounts on iPads, MacBooks, and small kitchen appliances.

Some highlights include Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for an incredible price of $229, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, and Bissell's Little Green Pet Deluxe carpet cleaner marked down to $99.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best deals below, all of which include significant discounts that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales.

Massive Amazon sale: today's 15 best deals

Renpho Smart Scale: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Get the Renpho smart scale on sale for just $19.99 - $2 shy of the record-low price. The smart scale has over 340,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, as well as your weight from the convenient Renpho app.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is getting a post-Prime Day price cut, now on sale for just $24.99. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $59.99 now $40.78 at Amazon

These top-rated pillows were best-sellers at this year's Prime Day sale, and the queen-size pillow set is currently on sale for $40.78 when you apply the additional 20% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Keurig K-Mini: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for college students thanks to its compact size and cheap price, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99, which is a record-low and the same price we saw during Prime Day. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $79.99 at Amazon's sale, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, the Apple AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an affordable portable speaker that can follow you from college parties to outdoor outings. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water adventures with its IP67 rating, and weighs only slightly more than 1 pound. All that, on top of its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable speaker that doesn't want to shell out for the premium option.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Bissell Little Green is another Prime Day best-seller, and Amazon has the portable carpet cleaner on sale for $99.99 - just $1 shy of the record low. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $169.99 - just $20 more than the record-low. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $229 at Amazon

This deal on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is actually better than Amazon's Prime Day price by $20. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849.99 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is now on sale for $849.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen and cheaper than the Prime Day offer. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new B4 OLED TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $1,496.99 - cheaper than Prime Day. The LG B4 delivers stunning colors with rich contrast thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

You can shop more of today's best back-to-school sales and look forward to discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.