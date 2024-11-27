John Lewis' Black Friday sale is live – here are the 14 best deals today

'Never knowingly undersold' is John Lewis' motto and with the Black Friday deals in full swing already, I've popped my head in to scrutinise if the big ol' British retailer can keep up with the likes of Amazon, Currys, Argos and more. Well, having dug through a big mix of the deals available at John Lewis, I'm pleased to say the retailer has plenty of Black Friday deals well worth your attention.

How do I know that? Well, I've wandered the isles of many a John Lewis and bring years' worth of deals-hunting experience to the table. Plus, a lot of the products here have been tested by TechRadar and meet our collective seal of approval.

Furthermore, I've chewed over these deals to make sure they are actually decent bargains, rather than duds in disguise. Sure, not every deal will be a steal, but the ones below are worthy of a closer look.

So read on for my pick of the best John Lewis Black Friday deals.

Today's best John Lewis Black Friday deals: The ones I'd spend my money on

Below are 14 deals that I've picked from John Lewis that I'd consider spending my money on, whether it would be to buy something for myself or as a Christmas gift for someone else... if I was feeling generous.

Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £289 at John Lewis If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is now at its cheapest price yet for Black Friday. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £269 at John Lewis The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price for Black Friday. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Lego Marvel's Spider-Man Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £20 at John Lewis Swap a daily chocolate treat for a superhero-themed build or minifigure with this discount on the Lego Marvel's Spider-Man Advent Calendar. As well as the friendly neighbourhood webslinger, this set comes with a variety of other well-known characters from across the comics and films, as well as small building sets such as the Green Goblin's glider and a snow Spider-Ham.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £69.99 at John Lewis The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking Black Friday discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at John Lewis Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone.

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £779 at Amazon Amazon and John Lewis have knocked £20 off the price of all iPhone 16 models, in any colour and storage configuration. Sure, that's not a massive saving, but you're better off saving £20 here than paying full price for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max somewhere else.

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,499 at John Lewis The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and the deep blacks, too, are worthy of note. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price.

LG S80QR Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,064 now £499 at John Lewis John Lewis is offering a big Black Friday discount right now on LG's S80QR 5.1.3-channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar system. This unique design provides an upfiring center channel speaker that helps with both dialogue clarity and Atmos immersion, and also includes wireless rear speakers for enveloping surround sound. £499 is what you'd normally expect for a more basic, budget soundbar, so getting a system this capable for such a low price is an excellent Black Friday deal.



Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at John Lewis This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup option, especially while it's less than half price in Amazon's Black Friday deals. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

De'Longhi PrimaDonna Elite: was £1,999 now £1,299 at John Lewis With £700 off, this is easily the most exciting coffee maker deal I've seen this Black Friday. The PrimaDonna Elite is a fully automatic machine that puts 13 drink options at your fingertips, creates hot or cold smooth foamed milk automatically, and lets you create personal profiles and tailor your drinks via the Coffee Link mobile app.

Samsung Jet 65 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £189 now £159 at John Lewis This Samsung stick vac promises strong suction, up to an impressive 60 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, and an extra pet tool for getting your upholstery fluff-free. As a budget-friendly option it's a strong recommendation, and this £30 off deal makes it even more affordable. You can also claim an extra 3 years on your 2-year guarantee as part of this deal.

Dyson V8 Advanced: was £329.99 now £199 at John Lewis The V8 is an older Dyson, but still extremely capable, and ridiculously good value with this early Black Friday deal. We're not sure what the 'Advanced' bit refers to, because it looks identical to the regular V8, which you can read all about in our Dyson V8 review. This deal is also the cheapest V8, of any configuration, that we've found.

