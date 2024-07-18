I've covered every Australian Prime Day so far and these are my top 12 deals for 2024

Let me walk you down memory lane: I joined the Aussie TechRadar team in December 2016 and Amazon launched its Australian shopping platform in December 2017. Our first Prime Day sale was July 2018.

So I've been around for all of the Prime Days sales to date and have learnt that this is when we often see record-low prices on some products – particularly Amazon's own hardware like Echo speakers, Kindle ereaders and Fire TV streaming devices.

This year, however, Amazon devices haven't dropped any further in price than what we saw last year. I suspect that's because it's really not possible to go any lower for various business reasons, but I won't speculate on that here. There is, however, one major exception – the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

I was pleasantly surprised to see Amazon's large-screen ereader drop to under AU$350 this year, especially when the 2019 Kindle Oasis is still going for a similar price point. Which is why this big Kindle Scribe offer, dear reader, is my pick for #1 deal this year.

There are, of course, hundreds of other really great offers – which you can peruse in our dedicated best Prime Day deals page – but if I were to pick a few that truly shine in comparison to previous years, the below deals are my recommendations.

Kindle Scribe (16GB) | AU$549 AU$349 (save AU$200) As I've said, this is my pick of the best Prime Day deal for 2024. Not only is it the only Amazon device to drop to a new low price, but it's an excellent device. I review ereaders for TechRadar and the Kindle Scribe was my pick for best premium ereader money can buy. To get a note-taking e-paper tablet with a pen at this price is practically unheard of and I can't recommend this deal highly enough. This variant has 16GB of storage and comes with the Basic Pen stylus.



If you want the Premium Pen (with an eraser on the top), you can get the 16GB variant for AU$399, 32GB option for AU$429 or the 64GB model for AU$479 – a 29% discount.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + 1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | AU$79 AU$39 (save AU$40) This Amazon Fire TV Stick offers 4K HDR streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. Currently AU$40 off, you get a bonus 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that you can play through the cloud on your new Fire TV. While you can opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a discounted price of AU$59 (also AU$40 off), the only difference between the two is the Max's slightly faster processor. If that doesn't matter to you, AU$39 for a 4K streaming device is what I call great bang for buck.

Jabra Elite 4 | AU$139 AU$67.98 (save AU$71.02) Already one of the best budget options when looking for noise-cancelling earbuds, this deal on the Jabra Elite 4 is impossible to ignore. Thanks to some decent ANC performance, these earbuds are perfect to work with while remaining aware of your surroundings as well as blocking out that crowded commute. It's hard to argue with the value for money here.

Oral-B iO 4 | AU$299 AU$108.99 (save AU$190.01) While most iO series electric toothbrushes from Oral-B cost a pretty penny, the iO 4 is one of the more affordable options, even at full price. However, this 64% discount makes it a lot cheaper if you're keen on caring for your pearly whites. Available in black and white, there are four cleaning modes, plus a pressure sensor to stop you from pressing too hard. You can also connect to the Oral-B app to track your brushing habits and learn how to do it better.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp | AU$229.99 AU$139.99 (save AU$90) Available in two finishes via the same listing for the same price, you can control this smart light via Alexa or Google Assistant, but note that there is no Apple HomeKit support here. It can be synced to music via its app and there are 58 colour scenes to choose from. It's also a lot cheaper than the Philips Hue Signe floor lamp and is also slightly cheaper than the WiZ Floor Lamp too.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack) | AU$169 AU$134.59 (save AU$34.41) While everyone was talking about Apple AirTags, Samsung released two generations of its SmartTags to rival. If you're a Samsung user and keen on a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your belongings – whether it's your handbag, wallet, TV remote or luggage – pick up the latest version of the SmartTag for just AU$33 a pop when you purchase the 4-pack. And it's a sight better offer than the current AU$147 4-pack of Apple AirTags.

Samsung T7 1TB (black) | AU$279 AU$149 (save AU$130) I'm a photographer and while my go-to backup device has been Samsung's T5 1TB portable SSD, the T7 is faster. My T5 is going strong and even I'm feeling tempted by this offer. If you find yourself in need of backing up photos, documents or any other files, this deal is an easy recommendation. This isn't the lowest price – it has been available for AU$119 – but its speed and reliability are worth every penny. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more, there’s a lot of value in this small package. If you need more storage, the 2TB model also gets a 51% discount, now AU$229.40.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (64GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$379 AU$297 (save AU$82) While not the lowest price I've seen for the Tab A9 Plus on Amazon, this deal is cheaper than the Christmas sales and a good buy if you want a basic Android tablet for some browsing, media streaming and light gaming. It's a 11-inch display with 1920 x 1200 px resolution with enough power under the hood to handle a little multitasking too. While 64GB may not seem like much, you can add a microSD card for up to 1TB of extra storage. Again, good value for money.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Special Edition Copper Black) | AU$625 AU$350 (save AU$275) Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are truly excellent. Now, for a whopping $275 off, you can get fantastic active noise cancellation, a suite of impressive features, plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at this level.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus | AU$1,099 AU$549 (save AU$150) If you're looking to automate some of your floor-cleaning chores, this self-emptying robot vacuum is currently half price. It has been available for AU$699 at previous major sales, so this price is one of the best yet. It uses a 2L replaceable dust bag to automatically clean the bot's bin, which needs replacing maybe once a month, depending on how much it sucks up. Oh, and this bot can mop too.

Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm lens | AU$1,049 AU$757 + AU$100 Amazon credit (save AU$292) The EOS R100 is Canon's most affordable RF-mount camera at full price, but any discount helps. I've got my hands on this camera myself and assure you it's one of the best beginner cameras I've had the pleasure of shooting with. Trust me when I say you get a lot of camera for just over AU$750 here, with features including some of the speed and autofocus precision of Canon's more expensive cameras. The only gripe I have about this 24.1MP APS-C format camera is its fixed rear LCD screen. If that doesn't bother you, this a great snapper – and you'll get a bonus AU$100 Amazon credit.