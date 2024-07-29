Ends soon! Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal with a free memory upgrade and $200 gift card

Amazon is currently promoting a special on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung's latest foldable smartphone - but you'll have to hurry if you want to grab it. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512 GB and $200 gift card at Amazon for $1,099.99 (was $1,419.99).

As per the official listing, this promotion will only last until August 7 so time is running out. It's difficult to get a discount on newly launched products, so you'll likely need to wait a while for another deal this good. In this particular promo, Amazon lets you upgrade to 512 GB without any additional cost, so you're paying the price of 256 GB of storage but getting double. You also get a $200 gift card that applies to any item in Amazon's massive catalog. The listing comes with an option to remove the $200 gift card, but it's the same price with or without it. If you want, you can even trade in your old phone for an additional gift card of up to $240 in value.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,419 now $1,099.99 with free memory upgrade and $200 gift card at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just be the most powerful foldable smartphone yet. This deal offers a memory upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB with no extra charge, and an additional $200 Amazon gift card to spare. This flip phone flaunts an improved battery that allegedly offers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching, a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, AI-features that improve picture quality, and more packed into its portable, lightweight design.

In its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, TechRadar highlights the compact design that somehow incorporates a better camera and battery hardware. It boasts a 4,000mAh battery, larger than the last Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung advertises up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching, which seems promising. TechRadar hasn't had the time to test the battery life yet, but our reviewer had a positive first impression.

Despite these hardware changes, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still as portable and lightweight as ever. Other pros include its impressive durability with IP48 dust and water resistance, and software optimizations that lean into its AI-powered features.

You can learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in our comprehensive overview, including details about its price, camera features, and design changes from past Galaxy Z Flip phones. We also have a separate article for all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs and key upgrades.