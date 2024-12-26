Boxing Day sales are offering Black Friday-beating laptop deals - here are the 10 best

The Boxing Day sales are live and those looking for a new laptop are in for a treat. Amazon, Currys, Very, and many other leading retailers are offering laptop deals that are just as good - and in some cases even better - than those from the Black Friday sales just a few weeks ago.

As TechRadar's deals editor, in-between stuffing in mince pies I've been busy picking-out the best laptop deals for our readers - of which you'll find 10 just below. Nearly all of these deals are record-low prices on models that we've personally tested here at TechRadar so they're an easy recommendation for that post-Christmas pocket money.

Out of all retailers, it's probably Currys that has the strongest Boxing Day laptop sales today. A few highlights here include the MacBook Air M2 for £749 and the cheapest price I've ever seen (£599) for a Snapdragon-equipped Windows machine. With that said, Amazon and Very are also holding extremely strong sales today - with the latter having some really great prices on high-end OLED display laptops. Check out my recommendations just below or more of today's sales at our main Boxing Day sales hub.

10 best laptop deals in the Boxing Day sales

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £399 now £249 at Currys

Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows 11 choice. Sure, it's not a world beater but you are getting 8Gb of RAM and a Core i3 chipset here, which are enough to cover the basics. Generally speaking, these specs won't carry you far but they'll work if you're simply going to use your laptop for writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Asus Zenbook 14: was £475.99 now £359.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Here's a great option if you're looking for a relatively cheap Windows laptop in the run-up to Boxing Day. With a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're getting good specs for basic computing tasks with this Asus Zenbook. The main selling point for this model, however, is the 2.4k resolution display and slick lightweight 14-inch form-factor, which makes it great if you need something portable.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £789 now £449 at very.co.uk Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Need a powerful laptop but don't want to break the bank? This Asus Vivobook has a great deal over at Very this week, with a massive £340 saving in total. With a powerful Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this machine is more than capable of even relatively intensive tasks. I could see this one being a particularly good choice for those who need a reliable working-from-home machine.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £449 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core-i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £849 now £599 at Currys

Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB I don't think I've ever seen a laptop with the fancy new Snapdragon X Plus chipset go for cheaper than this Samsung at Currys - and by quite a stretch, actually. At £600, this is an absolute bargain price for a laptop that's tailor-made for powerful performance and industry-leading battery life. This is a particularly strong option if you want a MacBook but can't quite make the budget stretch - although you do only get a relatively small 256GB storage drive here.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £849 now £599 at Currys

Display - 15.6-inch OLED

Processor - Intel Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Currys is knocking it out the park with its mid-range laptop deals this Boxing Day - case in point: this Asus Vivobook 15. You're getting a massive £250 discount here on a machine that's not only loaded-up with 16GB of RAM and a brand-new Ultra 5 chipset, but also a stunning 3K OLED display. For £600? This is a good performer that's great for consuming all types of media. Recommended.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £999 now £799 at Currys

Graphics card - RTX 4060

Processor - Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This MSI Cyborg is a strong contender for gaming laptop deal of the day over at Currys thanks to its solid line-up of an RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and today's massive £200 price cut easily makes this one of the best bang for the buck machines going currently. Recommended.

Asus Vivobook S15 laptop: was £999 now £749 at Very

Display - 15.6 inch 3K OLED

Processor - Ryzen

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This Asus Vivobook laptop has just hit a new record-low price at Very today. At just £749, this high-end laptop is an absolute steal considering you get a 3K OLED display, powerful Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. While it's not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination, this one will have no issues powering through most tasks with it's superb chipset and gorgeous OLED display.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was £1,249.99 now £1,040 at Amazon Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop proved very popular this Black Friday, thanks no doubt to almost identical offers on either side of the Atlantic. Its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is impressive while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life, and its 15-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. It's a genuine MacBook Air M3 rival, and still on sale today.

