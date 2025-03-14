Best Buy's weekend sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more

Deals
By published

Shop record-low prices from LG, Apple, Dell, Samsung and more

Best Buy weekend sale
(Image credit: Future)

The weekend is officially here, which means Best Buy has launched a huge sale with savings across its site. You can find March Madness TV deals, cheap laptops and record-low prices on Apple devices.

Shop Best Buy's full sale

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked 19 offers I'd buy. I selected the items based on the price and value for money on highly rated products from brands like Samsung, Apple, Dell, LG, and Sony.

March is a great time to find a bargain at Best Buy, thanks to impressive TV deals for the upcoming tournament and clearance prices on Apple devices and laptops, as brands release new 2025 models.

A few stand-out offers include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99, Samsung's 75-inch 4K Crystal TV for $529.99 and the powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799.

Shop more of Best Buy's top weekend deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers.

Best Buy weekend sale - the 19 best deals

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy

A standout offer from Best Buy's weekend sale is the AirPods 4 on ale for $99.99 - a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market and you can find them on sale for $169.99 at Best Buy's weekend sale. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an un-losable case.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $199 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Best Buy has the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $169. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS)
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS): was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

Another incredible Apple deal is the Apple Watch 10 on sale for its lowest price yet. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

The best-selling 10.9 iPad is on sale for $279. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. In our iPad 10.9 review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2)
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy

Apple's 13-inch iPad Air packs a powerful M2 processor, all-day battery life, between 128GB and 1TB of storage, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Best Buy's weekend sale shaves $100 off the retail price, bringing the tablet down to $699 - a record-low.

View Deal
HP Chromebook 14
HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy

This HP Chromebook 14 for just $139 at Best Buy is an incredible deal for a laptop. While it's a basic device, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron processor, it runs ChromeOS and has an impressive 14 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $729.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's weekend sale features this slightly older but excellent value-for-money high-end machine from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a powerful all-around laptop to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times, and decent battery life.

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1): was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2, 256GB (2022)
Apple MacBook Air M2, 256GB (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

While the Macbook Air M2 is an older-model device (released in 2022), it's still one of the best laptops you can buy, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo and video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, 512GB (2024)
Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch, 512GB (2024): was $1,299 now $899 at Best Buy

The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop, and today's deal from Best Buy is a new record-low price. This MacBook Air packs a super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the most advanced computing jobs, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, and battery life reportedly lasts up to 18 hours.

View Deal
LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

View Deal
Insignia 55-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $399.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this 55-inch display is an incredible deal at only $259.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

View Deal
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

View Deal
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

View Deal
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

View Deal
Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV
Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,399.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

View Deal
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

View Deal

You can shop more of today's best TV deals and see our cheap laptop deals guide.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best Buy sale deals
I've gone through Best Buy's huge weekend sale and hand-picked 23 deals worth buying
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge weekend sale is live - big-screen TVs, iPads, cheap laptops and more
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's massive weekend sale is live - 27 deals I recommend on OLED TVs, cheap laptops, AirPods and more
Best Buy weekend sale
Best Buy launches a huge weekend sale - $1,000 off appliances, iPhone 16e, TVs, laptops and more
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
Collage of tech from the Best Buy Presidents&#039; Day sale including LG TV, appliances, HP Laptop, Samsung Galaxy S25, Bose headphones and Apple Watch 10
Best Buy's huge Presidents' Day sale is here and I've hand-picked the 46 best deals
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Best Buy weekend sale
Best Buy's weekend sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more
Target sale
Target just launched a massive spring sale – TVs, clothing, vacuums and Easter decor
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Latest in Deals
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
apple macbook air against blue background
There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
Best Buy weekend sale
Best Buy's weekend sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more
Corsair
Hurry: Get up to a whopping 50% off select Corsair Gaming Peripherals
Squarespace
Build a website for less with 10% off Squarespace subscriptions
More about seasonal sales
Target sale

Target just launched a massive spring sale – TVs, clothing, vacuums and Easter decor
Walmart tech clearance products for sale

Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
The main battle pass characters in Fortnite Lawless, including Midas, Sub Zero and a large wolf-man

You'll finally be able to play Fortnite on Windows 11 Arm-powered laptops as Epic Games partners with Qualcomm
See more latest