Best Buy's weekend sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more

The weekend is officially here, which means Best Buy has launched a huge sale with savings across its site. You can find March Madness TV deals, cheap laptops and record-low prices on Apple devices.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked 19 offers I'd buy. I selected the items based on the price and value for money on highly rated products from brands like Samsung, Apple, Dell, LG, and Sony.

March is a great time to find a bargain at Best Buy, thanks to impressive TV deals for the upcoming tournament and clearance prices on Apple devices and laptops, as brands release new 2025 models.

A few stand-out offers include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99, Samsung's 75-inch 4K Crystal TV for $529.99 and the powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799.

Shop more of Best Buy's top weekend deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers.

Best Buy weekend sale - the 19 best deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy A standout offer from Best Buy's weekend sale is the AirPods 4 on ale for $99.99 - a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy The best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market and you can find them on sale for $169.99 at Best Buy's weekend sale. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an un-losable case.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $199 at Best Buy If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Best Buy has the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $169. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS): was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Another incredible Apple deal is the Apple Watch 10 on sale for its lowest price yet. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy The best-selling 10.9 iPad is on sale for $279. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. In our iPad 10.9 review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy This HP Chromebook 14 for just $139 at Best Buy is an incredible deal for a laptop. While it's a basic device, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron processor, it runs ChromeOS and has an impressive 14 hours of battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $729.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale features this slightly older but excellent value-for-money high-end machine from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a powerful all-around laptop to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times, and decent battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1): was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256GB (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy While the Macbook Air M2 is an older-model device (released in 2022), it's still one of the best laptops you can buy, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo and video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,399.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

