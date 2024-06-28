Best Buy's massive weekend sale is live: 32 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, and appliances

It's a great time to be shopping at Best Buy - not only has the retailer started its official 4th of July sales, but it's also got a members-only sale that's running directly through this weekend until Sunday.

That means not only can you get yourself some superb upfront discounts across a range of appliances, TVs, laptops, as well as other categories, but My Best Buy Plus and Total members can also get up to $300 in additional gift cards.

I've rounded up all of this weekend's top deals at Best Buy below. Note that you don't technically have to be a member to get the lion's share of these discounts - most of the deals offer upfront price cuts open to all customers.

A couple of highlights include savings of up to $300 on LG OLED TVs, massive 50% discounts on major appliances for the 4th of July, and $500 off some of the best Canon mirrorless cameras money can buy.

Members-only deals

My Best Buy membership: sign up for $49.99 per year

If you want access to Best Buy's Member Deals Day sale, you can sign up for a My Best Buy membership and shop today's bargains. The My Best Buy Plus membership is $49.99 per year, and perks include exclusive access to sales, free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.

Get a $50 gift card when you spend $125 on video games at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently offering Best Buy Plus and Total members a $50 gift card when they spend $125 on eligible gaming products, including video games, gaming memberships, and gaming gift cards. The $50 gift card expires in one month, so you should have at least $175 worth of gaming products in mind when you stock up. If you don't have that much, you could always save the rest in a gaming gift card to use for later.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 and get $40 promotional credit

This is a great deal for My Best Buy Plus members. Not only can you get the excellent Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen (the latest model) for $189 right now, but the retailer is also offering an additional $40 in bonus credit. The upfront price is just $10 off the cheapest ever price we've seen at any retailer so you're technically getting $30 on top here. You do need to be a Plus member, however.

Get a $150 gift card when you spend $1,500 on cameras

One of the best promotions right now in the current Deals Days event, My Best Buy Plus members can get a $150 gift card when they spend over $1,500 on cameras from leading brands. Options here include both Nikon and Canon cameras - the latter of which are down to some record-low prices (scroll down to the cameras section to see more).

Get a $50 promotional certificate with select 65-inch and above TVs

It's not a massive discount but My Best Buy members can get themselves a $50 'promotional certificate' when they purchase a 65-inch sized TV and up. We're not entirely sure what the certificate ascertains to here but we assume it's some form of gift card - which will be emailed to you 15 days after purchase. Note that this promotion stacks with the huge number of upfront discounts that are available on big-screen TVs - some of which we've rounded up just below.

Get a $50 bonus gift when you spend more than $200 on headphones

Looking for a pair of decent cans? If you're a My Best Buy Plus member who spends over $200 on headphones you'll automatically be eligible for a $50 promotional certificate today at Best Buy. Options for headphones and earbuds here include some superb options from the likes of Bose and Sony - including the excellent Sony WH1000XM5.

Laptops

Acer Chromebook 315: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $499 now $329.99 at Best Buy

It's hard to fault this Lenovo IdeaPad if you're looking for a cheap Windows laptop to cover the basics. It's not super powerful, but the combination of a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD are perfect if you simply want to perform browser-based tasks or the like. It's cheap, it's lightweight, and it's got a decent amount of storage for most people.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you need a more powerful laptop, Best Buy's current sale also has a superb price on this higher-end Lenovo IdeaPad 1. This particular configuration includes a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which are plenty for speeding through all but the most intensive tasks. Outside of specialist uses, this one is perfect if you need a machine with a little bit of grunt under the hood for working from home and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was $899 now $599.99 at Best Buy

It's impressive to see such a big price cut on a new Samsung Galaxy Book4 but that's exactly what you get with this deal at Best Buy. Right now you can get a massive $300 off this configuration which features a Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Arguably, however, the main selling point here is the Galaxy Book4's premium and lightweight design.

Asus TUF gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $1,049 at Best Buy

One of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in recent months from Best Buy is this Asus TUF. It's easily one of the cheapest laptops you'll find out there right now with a speedy RTX 4070 graphics card. Overall, this isn't a super high-end machine but the combo of an RTX 4070, Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD get you great bang for the buck here.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: was $2,499 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

It's not every day you get the chance to save $1,000 on a brand new Razer Blade 15, but this listing at Best Buy is the real deal. Not only do you get a potent combination of a 13th-generation Core i7 chipset and RTX 4070 graphics card, but this model also comes with a lavish 240Hz refresh rate 1440p display. As always, however, the main selling point for the Blade 15 is its gorgeous design, which is more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop.

TVs

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $299.99 at Best Buy. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Plus Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already an affordable TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 65-inch model is now even better at just $399.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

LG UT75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99, which is an incredible price for a 4K TV of this size. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive budget display, Best Buy's Member sale has dropped the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $549.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $600, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 77-inch Class OLED S90C TV: was $2,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is one of the best-value OLED TVs on the market right now and it's back down to its lowest price ever. Its 1,100 nits of brightness surpasses many competitors at a similar value and price, including its rival, the LG G3. Its 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support high-definition viewing and gaming experiences. While it might not compare to the brightness of its siblings, the S95C and S90D, it's a respectable alternative for lower budgets.

Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV is a huge display that will look great in your living room if you have the space. Bordering on providing you with a home cinema, it has a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode and there’s a great 4K upscaler for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Altogether, it's a lot of TV for the price.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is on sale for $799.99 - an incredible price if you don't mind an older-model display. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $300 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. And for just $19.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Dyson Hot+Cool air purifier: was $649 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson Hot+Cool is an impressive three-in-one solution for all your heating, cooling, and air purification needs. Is it pricey? You bet. But our Dyson Pure Hot + Cool review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its gorgeous design, admirable performance, and ease of use. Today's discount at Best Buy knocks a whopping $250 off the auto-react HP7A model.

Best Buy: get up to a $500 e-Gift Card with select appliances

The retailer is offering up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase select major appliances. This includes refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges that are already discounted from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid.

Best Buy: save an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages

If you're looking to upgrade your whole kitchen or a new washer and dryer, the retailer has a great offer that allows you to save up to an extra $700 on select GE Profile and Café appliance packages. You can also get up to a $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift Card on select GE, GE Profile, and Café appliances.

Best Buy: save up to 50% on select cooking appliances

Best Buy's 4th of July sale offers up to 50% off ovens, ranges, and cooktops from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. You can also get up to a $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift card with select cooking appliances.

Best Buy: microwave deals starting at $179.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap microwave ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy's appliance sale includes deals from just $159.99. You can save up to $160 from brands like LG, GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and KitchenAid.

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small, comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $169.99.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $179 at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard pushed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Cameras

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,899 at Best Buy

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,899 at Best Buy, with an additional $150 gift card for My Best Buy Plus members. With the rebate discount, it's now a full $1,000 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy

This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Best Buy.