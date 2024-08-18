Adobe Creative Cloud is 65% off for students - just in time for back to school

Interested in some back-to-school software? Students can now get Adobe Creative Cloud for $19.99/month (was $59.99/month) for their first year.

This is the latest student discount available for Adobe Creative Cloud. This membership costs less or the same amount as an individual subscription for one product, so it's literally more bang for your buck.

This package suits students (and teachers) who want the full suite of Adobe apps to experiment with, so be sure to sign up with your student email to be eligible for the deal.

Today's best Adobe Creative Cloud deal

Adobe Creative Cloud Student Subscription: was $59.99/month now $19.99/month for the first year

Adobe Creative Cloud comes with over 20 different apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Acrobat Pro, Animate, Dreamweaver, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, After Effects, Dimension, Audition, InCopy, Media Encoder, Character Animator, Prelude, Fuse, and Bridge. The student discount slashes the price by over 65% for the first year - a price that beats out any individual product on its own. So long as you're good with the 100GB of cloud storage, you're golden.

The Adobe Creative Cloud collection isn't any one app in and of itself. It's a cloud package of all the apps in one, so you never own any of them in particular. On the bright side, it makes it easy to swap between the different apps in the UI.

Unfortunately, it isn't the same as the old Adobe product packages, where it was a one-and-done deal to buy a product without a reoccurring cost. This particular deal starts with a 7-day free trial, followed by the monthly $19.99 payment for one year - instead of the usual $59.99 per month.

In our Adobe Creative Cloud (2024) review, we rated it four out of five stars as a convenient collection of apps with a sensible UI. This is the full list of apps included in the Adobe Creative Cloud subscription:

Be sure to read about the full suite of Adobe Creative Cloud features before you subscribe. We also have an older Adobe Creative Cloud review from 2022 to compare with the current product today.