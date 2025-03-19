Amazon UK kicks off its massive Spring sale early - here are the 17 best deals I'd buy

Amazon recently announced a massive upcoming retail event, dubbed the Spring Deal Days sale. This site-wide event will take place on March 25 - 31 and offer big discounts of up to 45% off electronics, homewares, fashion, and more. You don't have to wait until then to score a bargain, however, as several early deals are already live. I've looked through these pre-sale offers and picked out the 17 best deals I recommend.

The biggest surprise of them all is this Blink Outdoor for £30.49 (was £89.99), which is the cheapest price yet for the entry-level wireless security camera. I'll admit, I didn't expect to see many (if any) record-low prices in this sale as they are usually saved for Prime Day and Black Friday, so this is a strong start.

Other standout deals I've spotted include this Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV for £179.99 (was £299.99), the stylish Beats Studio Pro Headphones for £199 (was £349.99) and this cheap but handy Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59.99 (was £84.99).

Even though there are some good offers here, this is just the start of the Spring Deal Days sale at Amazon UK so we can look forward to even more deals from March 25. I'll be here looking through the full sale once it gets underway to bring you even more of the top offers on the tech recommended by myself and the experts here at TechRadar.

Amazon Spring Deal Days - the best 17 early deals

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £30.49 at Amazon Amazon has a massive 66% off this wireless outdoor security camera as part of its early Spring Deal Days sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Amazon's early offers from the Spring Deal Days sale include this 40-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers with modern Wi-Fi 6 at a massively reduced price – in fact, this is just £10 more than the cheapest I've ever seen this set. You can connect these to your existing modem and spread them around your home to eliminate dead zones.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The discount may be small but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise tracking. The battery lasts for a lengthy ten days and the tracker is packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started. Even more so at this price, which is just £1 more than the cheapest it's ever been.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for £15 less in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £899 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's MacBook Air with the M3 chip was our pick for the best laptop before it was replaced by the newer M4 model. This price cut brings the configuration with 16GB of RAM down to a new record-low price so this is still an amazing buy. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work. The upcoming M4 model costs £100 more than this as well, so it's a better option if you're on a budget.

Blink Mini: was £21.99 now £18.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is one of Amazon's best sellers and the retailer has the compact smart security camera back down to £18.99 – that's £3 more than the lowest price ever. This cheap, straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro look and feel great, using a minimalist design that means you’ll feel good wearing them. They also have great sound quality and have reasonable active noise cancellation for blocking out the world. Missing out on multipoint support and other extras doesn’t feel so bad now they've hit a great low price, although they were £20 less on Black Friday.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £235 now £189.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 13.5-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within £5 of the cheapest price I've ever seen making it a great early buy before the full sale kicks off. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £119.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry. It's a decent-sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price I've seen all year – and just £20 more than the offer available on Black Friday.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £799 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the latest high-end phone from the manufacturer with an improved Tensor chip so you’ll get speedier performance than before. It also has better cameras with a triple-lens camera system including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, and it has more AI-powered features than its predecessors. As you’d expect from a Google Pixel phone, it looks great too and offers the cleanest Android experience. All of that is now available for a record-low price at Amazon.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £349 at Amazon A whole £100 off a budget-centric tablet isn't to be sniffed at, particularly as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 128GB of storage and a sizeable 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 so it looks great for streaming shows on the move or simply sketching out some fun designs via the S Pen stylus – which is included. Speedy and lightweight too, it’s an easy one to recommend if you like the Samsung way of doing things.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £59 now £49 at Amazon This was £10 cheaper before, but now at less than £50, it's still a good time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.