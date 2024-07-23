A work of art: save $500 on the Samsung Frame 4K TV at Amazon today

There aren't many TVs that offer the same unique lowkey design as the Samsung Frame, and right now you can get a great deal on this stunning display. You can get the Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame TV at Amazon for $997.99 (was $1497.99).

This is the 2022 Samsung The Frame, not to be confused with the pricier 2024 version that recently came out. The Frame is a lightweight QLED TV meant for hanging on the wall like a painting. It works just like a standard smart TV, but doubles as decoration with its signature art mode. Of course, that picture quality isn't cheap to power. Thankfully, this $500 discount on the 55-inch The Frame TV slashes the price down by 30%.

Samsung's The Frame TV is one of the most lightweight smart TV options that doubles as an entertainment device and home decoration. It flaunts an anti-glare screen and vibrant color that outshines cheaper backlit TVs. The Frame's signature art mode turns on when the TV isn't in use and uses a motion sensor to detect when you're in the room, so it cycles through photos only when someone's there to see them.

In its Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (2022) review, TechRadar wrote about its anti-glare screen, color depth, and wide range of available sizes. It also comes with a customizable bezel and wall mount for easy installment, which keeps in mind the various spaces a customer might want to use it for. However, its best feature is lost on someone who doesn't want an art piece. It can work both as a statement painting and family photo album if you want it to. Also, the motion sensor makes it so that it can save power by only turning on when someone's in the room.