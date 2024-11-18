A Black Friday dream come true - Samsung's The Frame TV drops to an unbelievable price

Samsung's gorgeous yet pricey The Frame QLED TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $899.99 (originally $1,499).



Samsung's Black Friday sale launched last week, and the 55-inch model was originally on sale for $1,119, which was a record-low price and an impressive early Black Friday deal. The retailer has discounted the price even further, making it a must-buy purchase if you're like me and want to get your hands on the stunning display ahead of this year's Black Friday deals event.



The 2024 Samsung The Frame TV delivers an excellent picture thanks to the QLED display, which features Pantone-art-validated colors that bring images to life. The stylish set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography, and now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. The Samsung set also has customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and a matte display to limit light distraction.



Keep in mind that today's offer is part of Samsung's official Black Friday sale, and I can't imagine the price dropping further on Black Friday (November 29).

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet and the cheapest OLED display I've ever seen. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's Black Friday sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $629.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG UT70 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 is an incredible deal to snag ahead of Black Friday. The LG UT70 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows, and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price.

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an incredible $999.99. That's a whopping $1,600 discount from its original retail price and an excellent deal for a highly-rated OLED display. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's Black Friday discount.