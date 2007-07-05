Toshiba Satellite P200-13Z review

Opting for screen size over mobility, the Toshiba Satellite P200-13Z (£599 inc. VAT) is aimed at home multimedia use. With its dual-core processor, 17-inch screen and large keyboard, it suits desktop use where comfort is more important than portability.

With such a large screen, the 3.4kg weight of the chassis is not much of a surprise. Its 141-minute battery life provides basic mobility, but the weight made us struggle on the move and it's best suited to short journeys.

A benefit of the increased chassis size is the large keyboard. With near full-sized keys and a dedicated number-pad, usability is excellent. All keys are responsive with a comfortable typing action.

Disappointingly, this laptop uses a processor from Intel's older Core Duo range. Despite providing effective dual-core power for most home use, performance is limited. As a result, it suits basic home use rather than high-performance multi-tasking.

For easy control of music and videos, media keys line the bottom of the screen. Dedicated Harman Kardon stereo speakers provide improved audio performance over the norm.

Ideal for watching DVDs, the 17-inch Super-TFT screen is bright and colourful. The extra size and sharp 1440 x 900-pixel resolution allows more information to be displayed onscreen than its smaller-screened rivals.

The integrated Intel graphics chip provides poor gaming performance. There's still enough power for basic multimedia tasks, such as editing home photos and videos. A 1.3-megapixel camera is fitted above the screen for taking photos and online video conferencing, which will suit both home and office users.

Storage options

Comprehensive storage space is provided by a 120GB hard drive. Large amounts of data, including music and photos, can be stored with ease. A DVD rewriter lets you write data to CDs and DVDs for backing up files and creating your own music and video discs.

Toshiba has also provided a good package of bundled software with the P200. Microsoft Works and Norton Internet Security provide home office tools and online safety. Software is also included for watching DVDs and creating your own multimedia and data discs.

For viewing movies and photos in a home office or living room, the Toshiba Satellite P200-13Z is an affordable desktop replacement. Only its poor performance prevents it from getting a higher recommendation, but for multimedia use it is well worth a test run.