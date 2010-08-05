Sharp TU-T2HR32 review

Few Freeview+ HD recorders made it to shelves in time for the World Cup, but post-South Africa sees a swathe of new boxes – and, for now at least, this Sharp is on the front of the grid.

Matching, and in some cases beating, its rivals on price, the TU-T2HR32 is fitted with a couple of Freeview HD tuners, holds a 320GB hard disk for recording and, crucially, is compatible with Freeview+. That means you can program recordings straight from its eight-day electronic programme guide, set series links, and get full recordings of programmes even if they over-run.

Handling the upscaling of SD channels as well as a full presentation of the likes of BBC HD and ITV 1 HD, the TU-T2HR32 sports a couple of Scarts and a USB port, though the latter is for software upgrades only.

If recording isn't high on your list, Sharp also makes a simple Freeview HD receiver, the TU-T2.