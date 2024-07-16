You'll never guess what famous firm is behind the best SSD Prime Day deal: $54 1TB portable SSD is our new favorite

The Emtec X200 Power Plus is the cheapest portable SSD per Gigabyte, far cheaper than anything else currently available on the market. It retails for $53.98, down from $63.12 at Amazon.

Dexxon, the company behind Emtec, is based in France and Emtec itself has its roots in BASF, the German company that invented the first magnetic tape, the floppy disk and much more.

I like its design; with a textured chassis and a red strip that runs around the X200, it does stand out. It is tiny (90.5x45x10mm) and lightweight (38g) as well. Another commendable feature is the presence of a USB Type-C connector, rather than older USB 3.0 ones.

A Type-C connector means that you can plug it into a smartphone or a tablet, knowing the portable SSD will draw power from the device. Note that it is an mSATA model so won't break any speed records. It uses premium components: Sandisk 3D NAND flash, Silicon Motion controller, JMicron USB-to-SATA bridge.

Emtec X200 1TB external SSD: was $63.12 Now $53.98 at Amazon

There’s no cheaper external SSD right now per storage capacity and this one that ticks all the right boxes. I’ve tested it, It’s solidly built from a well-known brand and if you don’t want something very portable or very fast, it is as good as it gets. A 5/5 from me for value for money

Crucial X9 2TB external SSD: was $143.99 Now $107.99 at Amazon

Want something bigger? Consider the Crucial X9 2TB which has twice the capacity of the X200 above and is far faster as well. It also comes with Acronis True Image, three-month subscription to Mylio Photo+ plus one month of Adobe Acrobat Pro.

Crucial X10 Pro 4TB external SSD: was $299.99 Now $268.99 at Amazon

Even faster and bigger is the X10 Pro. With a 4TB capacity and speeds of up to 2100MBps, it is the perfect companion for creatives on the move or anyone who needs both capacity and performance

