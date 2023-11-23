The UK has world’s cheapest truly unlimited data plan — at £6 per month, Three's 5G offer is so affordable, even I've got one

Despite the fact that Black Friday 2023 is just a few hours away, the best SIM plan on the market right now (and in the world, I'd wager) remains an obscure offer that has actually been around for some time - Three's unlimited data SIM.

The reason this has continued to dominate is down to its pure value. For just £6 a month, you'll get unlimited data at 5G speed. Its web exclusive unlimited data package costs a mere £5 + 20% VAT (or £6) per month. That’s a shockingly low £72 per year or £144 for the duration of the two year contract.

Plus, this SIM is 5G-enabled at no extra cost. That makes it perfect for anyone who's invested in a 5G handset like the iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S23.

Remember that this is a 5G data plan so doesn’t include voice or text. However you do get a phone number attached to it which means you can receive calls and text but you can’t make any. The price is also valid for payment via a recurring method such as direct debit.

I have this data plan and have been using it for a while. Although it is a business pay monthly data plan you should be able to register as a freelancer, which I did, in order to get the discount. You can also get roaming passes for Europe and the rest of the world which allows you to use your SIM card.

Roaming in 49 EU destinations can cost as little as £1.20 per day (on a 56-day pass). Roaming in 22 additional countries (e.g. Australia, Hong Kong) can cost you just as little as £2.97 a day for the same duration. Bargain!

I kept my Virgin Media broadband fiber line as a backup. It does help that you have a good 5G broadband router, preferably a mesh model (I have one) and nearby towers in line of sight. When all the stars align, you can expect to get download speeds in the hundreds.

The Netgear Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh system is the top of the range model - with a four-figure price tag - but there are far cheaper ones available from equally capable providers. ZTE , Tenda , GL.iNet or TP-Link to name a few - bear in mind that they are different from mobile hotpots.

Three's unlimited data SIM plan

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 24 months | Unlimited data | £6 per month

This is an all-round brilliant SIM only deal. Across 24 months you'll get completely unlimited use of data. Plus there's no additional charge for 5G. Three includes it for free here making this the UK's cheapest 5G unlimited data SIM.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries for a bit more.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.