Trump administration reveals new PCAST advisory board

Great and good of the tech industry are all included, from Huang to Ellison to Zuckerberg

PCAST will advise the President on science and technology

The White House has named a new board of top technology leaders in order to advise President Trump on future policy for science and technology.

The new President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) includes a veritable who's-who of the technology landscape today, and will be co-chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios.

Among its members are Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, Dell co-founder and CEO Michael Dell, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

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PCAST advisory board

The initial 13 members, described as, "the Nation’s foremost luminaries in science and technology", could soon be extended to 24 in the near future, an executive order noted.

“The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in AI,” Zuckerberg told The Wall Street Journal. “I’m honored to join the President’s council and work with other industry leaders to help make this happen.”

Exactly what PCAST will be doing still remains vague, but the order noted each President has established a similar advisory committee of scientists, engineers, and industry leaders, starting with Franklin D. Roosevelt's Science Advisory Board in 1933.

Information about its first meeting will be revealed soon, but the order noted PCAST will look to focus on, "topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation."

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Notably, there's no room for Elon Musk, former golden boy of the Trump administration, and founder of DOGE, which aimed to use technology such as AI to cut out waste and unnecessary spending across the US government, although its claims have proved largely unsuccessful so far.

Musk left DOGE in May 2025 during a major falling-out with the Trump administration.

The launch is the latest technology roll-out from the White House as it looks to cement its agenda in this area.

This includes the recently-proposed National AI Legislative Framework, a new set of rules looking to avoid what Trump has previously slated to be a "patchwork" of state laws and boost America's global dominance and competitiveness in the AI sector.

The White House also recently unveiled the administration's National Cyber Strategy, outlining its plans for combating cybercrime. Beneath six policy pillars, the document explains how the administration will respond to foreign and domestic cyber threats, regulate cyberspace, secure government networks and critical infrastructure, promote innovation, and build talent at home.

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