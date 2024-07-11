This video editing monitor is 40% off but lacking one major feature — so you might be better off waiting for Amazon Prime Day

Acer Nitro VG271U 27-inch monitor: was $269.99 now $ 159.99 at N ewegg

The Acer Nitro VG271U is a 27-inch WQHD monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium support, ensuring smooth performance. Its 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and Acer VisionCare enhance visual clarity and comfort for office tasks.

With Amazon Prime Day just days away, there are plenty of good deals on tech products to be found on other sellers - and if you’re in the market for a good office or business monitor, then the Acer Nitro VG271U is currently on sale at Newegg where you can snap it up for just $159.99.

The 27-inch monitor comes with a WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel rather than offering 4K, and only offers 250 nits of brightness, but it delivers clear and sharp visuals, suitable for detailed work tasks.

It offers consistent color accuracy and wide viewing angles, as well as a high refresh rate of up to 180Hz and a rapid response time of up to 0.5ms. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, reducing screen tearing and stuttering.

Good - but not great?

Acer's monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it suitable for tasks that demand precise color representation, such as content creation and video editing.

Acer VisionCare Technologies further enhance user comfort by reducing eye strain during prolonged usage. The monitor offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and an audio out.

However as mentioned, be warned that it doesn't feature 4K output, so if you're working across super HD video or image editing, this might not be the right choice for you, and you might want to wait to spend your hard-earned money on a better deal.

If that is the case, stay tuned, because we'll be rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals as they happen.