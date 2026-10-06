The best SIM plan on the market right now (and in the world, I'd wager) remains an obscure offer that has actually been around for some time - Three's unlimited data SIM available from Amazon via Scancom. With physical SIM or eSIM.

For just £6.66 a month, you'll get unlimited data at 5G speed. Its web-exclusive unlimited data package costs a mere £79.99 until 30th of November 2027. That’s a shockingly low £0.20 per day and a chunky 60% off the £180 ticket price.

This SIM card doesn't support calls, texts, or roaming, and it has a fair-use policy of 1000GB per month. You do get a phone number attached to it which means you can receive calls and text but you can’t make any.

The best thing with this data SIM card is that you don't have to go through a credit check (like you would do for traditional mobile plans). This means you can buy your SIM card and get it tomorrow, with an Amazon gift card.

I've had this data plan for a few years now and it has been spotless (bar four days when it went down hard). As such, I no longer have a fixed line as a backup. It does help that you have a good 5G broadband router, preferably a mesh model (I have one) and nearby towers in line of sight. When all the stars align, you can expect to get download speeds in the hundreds of Mb/s.

The ZTE G5 Ultra Wi-Fi is the top-of-the-range model but there are far cheaper ones available from equally capable providers. Tenda, GL.iNet or TP-Link to name a few - bear in mind that they are different from mobile hotpots.

Three's unlimited data SIM plan

Save 60% (£120) Three Unlimited Data SIM: was £199.99 now £79.99 at Amazon This is an all-round brilliant SIM only deal. For the next 400+ days, you'll get completely unlimited data (subject to FUP). Plus there's no additional charge for 5G. Three includes it for free here making this the UK's cheapest 5G unlimited data SIM and in the world.

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Expanded coverage: Vodafone merged with Three last year and has significantly increased its coverage

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.