The Razer Kiyo V2 X is ideal for streaming, gaming, and working, and it’s £33 cheaper at Argos ahead of Black Friday
If you need sharper video calls and smoother streaming on a budget, this Full HD webcam from Razer is now less than £70
Argos has dropped the price of the Razer Kiyo V2 X webcam from £99.99 to £69.99. That’s a decent discount on a camera with the resolution and features to satisfy streamers, gamers, or remote and hybrid workers who want better video quality without spending a shedload of cash.
Today’s best Razer Kiyo V2 X deal
The webcam is currently available from Argos for £66.99, saving £33 against its usual advertised price.
Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo V2 X
The Kiyo V2 X features a 3.7MP sensor that captures 1440p video at a smooth 60fps. It has autofocus, and its wide-angle lens gives you loads of flexibility if you want to frame yourself or show more of your surroundings. Automatic low-light adjustment helps ensure good picture quality in dimmer environments.
Razer’s camera has automatic and manual face tracking, digital zoom, and a built-in microphone - so you’ll be ready to stream or join video calls right out of the box. Its adjustable mounting system attaches to different monitor types and offers 80 degrees of rotation.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Razer Kiyo V2 X if… you want an affordable webcam for streaming, gaming and video calls, with autofocus, 60fps capture and straightforward USB connectivity.
❌ Skip it if… you need professional-grade image quality, 4K recording or a dedicated microphone for high-quality audio production.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.