Argos has dropped the price of the Razer Kiyo V2 X webcam from £99.99 to £69.99. That’s a decent discount on a camera with the resolution and features to satisfy streamers, gamers, or remote and hybrid workers who want better video quality without spending a shedload of cash.

Today’s best Razer Kiyo V2 X deal

Why you should buy the Razer Kiyo V2 X

The Kiyo V2 X features a 3.7MP sensor that captures 1440p video at a smooth 60fps. It has autofocus, and its wide-angle lens gives you loads of flexibility if you want to frame yourself or show more of your surroundings. Automatic low-light adjustment helps ensure good picture quality in dimmer environments.

Razer’s camera has automatic and manual face tracking, digital zoom, and a built-in microphone - so you’ll be ready to stream or join video calls right out of the box. Its adjustable mounting system attaches to different monitor types and offers 80 degrees of rotation.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Razer Kiyo V2 X if… you want an affordable webcam for streaming, gaming and video calls, with autofocus, 60fps capture and straightforward USB connectivity.

❌ Skip it if… you need professional-grade image quality, 4K recording or a dedicated microphone for high-quality audio production.